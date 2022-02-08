Pupils are happy to be back to school.
This was the response from many parents and children yesterday as Forms One to Three pupils in secondary school and Standard Five pupils in primary school returned to physical classes.
After being away from in-person classes for a few weeks shy of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, classrooms were once again filled with eager faces yesterday.
Large turnouts were observed when the Express visited several schools in the East-West Corridor including Arima North Secondary School, Arima Central Secondary School, Bishop Anstey High School East, Trinity College East, El Dorado East Secondary School, El Dorado West Secondary School, Hillview College and Tunapuna Secondary School.
However, many of the pupils said they were not yet vaccinated.
From as early as 7 a.m., pupils were lining up to re-enter and some to enter their schools for the very first time.
When asked how they felt, most said they were happy to see their friends and to finally be out of the house.
It was a particularly momentous day for pupils in Forms One and Two as yesterday marked the first time they would have entered their Secondary school of choice after sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination during the lockdown periods in 2021 and 2020.
At each school, pupils had several checkpoints where they had to sanitise their hands and take their temperatures before being allowed on the schools’ compound.
At some schools, pupils had to sign an attendance sheet at the security booth before entering as well.
And pupils were even greeted with balloons and a welcome back sign at El Dorado West Secondary School.
The Express observed all of them were masked.
Nervous parents
Meanwhile, many parents said they were the nervous ones, not the children.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, a mother of a Form two pupil at Arima North Secondary School, Gillian Reyes-Charles, said, “She (My daughter) wants to come to school. I was the one feeling a bit hesitant because of Covid.”
Father of a pupil at the Arima Central Secondary School, Kevin Ali, said, “It’s not really safe so your mind not at ease, but you know you have to do what you have to do because what if the virus never ends... She’s big enough and she has sense to be safe, but it’s still not a good feeling.”
In a release last week, the Ministry of Education advised that pupils of “Forms One-Three or equivalent are required to return to the physical classroom on February 7, 2022 on a rotational basis .... at minimum two days per week, and five days in a ten-day cycle.”
In most schools, yesterday’s turnout only represented half the population of pupils in Form One to Three as some schools have divided their classes into two cohorts.
Some parents at Arima North Secondary said pupils who returned to school yesterday would have to return again on Wednesday.
The other half would have their first day back out to physical school today and would be required to return again on Thursday.
However, their days would be switched next week as the Monday and Wednesday cohort would then be required to return to school on Tuesday and Thursday.
The other three days, pupils would be attending classes virtually or given school work to complete at home.
In addition to being worried about the spread of the virus, some parents yesterday said they were also concerned about teachers’ ability to complete the syllabus with these limitations in place.
A mother of a Form Two pupil at Arima North Secondary School said, “The teachers are going to be stressed because they have the children broken into two groups so that Monday and Wednesday is her (my daughter’s) class and then next week Tuesday and Thursday. Only half of the class is coming out today. They have to do it like that because there’s not enough space in the classroom.
“I don’t see them finishing the syllabus with things like that. It will be a disadvantage. I guess there are some subjects that they will probably not be able to handle at this point in time because she’s supposed to have 13 subjects but when I saw the timetable, it only had nine on it for this new term.”
To assist with the social distancing and class sizes, some schools opted to have different schedules for their pupils.
At St Augustine Girls’ High School and St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, half the population of pupils in all forms returned to physical school yesterday, with the other half expected to return to school today.
SEA time
There was also a large turnout of pupils preparing for this year’s SEA examination who said they were excited to be back out to school as well yesterday. The SEA exam is set to take place on March 31.
However, many parents told the Express they were scared.
At Arima Boys’ Government School, 74 out of the 79 Standard Five pupils attended school yesterday.
The school’s Principal, Kurt Fleming, told the Express that the parents of five pupils were still concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and so the school sent packages for the boys to be able to prepare for SEA at home.
And for those who did opt to send their children to school, they said they were concerned about social distancing for children under 12.
One mother of a pupil of a primary school in the West said, “They are impatient to see their friends again so social distancing could be a problem. I talk to her already about being careful.”
One father said, “It’s been two years the children lock up inside so I’m happy he got to go to school today but I got a little emotional when I dropped him this morning. I had to give him the lecture, ‘Don’t be hugging up your friends, don’t take off your masks, don’t switch masks with your friends.” You know how children could be.”
Another mother said, “He was under my watch for two years so I know he was safe but now they’re coming back out and we still have Covid. I just wish I could be there to see what’s going on.”
According to the ministry, classes would begin at 8.30 a.m. and end at 2.30 p.m.
Standard Five pupils are required to return to physical classes from February 7 to March 29 for four days per week.