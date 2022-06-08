PUPILS MORE VIOLENT NOW

The Ministry of Education has received the principal’s report on the violent assault of a pupil of Williamsville Secondary School by another pupil on Monday.
The ministry said the report was received yesterday, and a decision on the disciplinary action to be meted out would have been taken and communicated to the school and parents by the end of yesterday. “This matter is also under the active investigation of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS),” the ministry said in a media release.
On Monday, a Williamsville Secondary School pupil was slashed across the face and body with a knife by another pupil after school hours.
The injured girl was taken to hospital with wounds to her chest, face and left arm.
A video of the altercation and stabbing has been circulating on social media.
The ministry yesterday wished the injured pupil a speedy recovery, and extended the services of the Student Support Services Division.
According to the ministry, Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith has re-issued guidelines outlined in the Education Act 39:01 and the National School Code of Conduct to principals, which summarise the current measures to deal with incidents of violent behaviour in schools.
Maximum penalty: Expulsion
The communiqué to principals noted that pupils who commit serious offences while in uniform, whether on or off the school’s compound, face the maximum penalty of expulsion from the school.
“This applies to students engaged in fights that result in serious injury to others, or the wielding of dangerous weapons,” it said.
“Principals were also reminded that all incidents of this nature are to be reported immediately to the nearest police station and the executive of the ministry.
“It should be noted that the TTPS has advised that they will lay appropriate charges in all such circumstances,” it added.
The ministry said these measures were especially necessary in the context of continuing indiscipline among the school population, most recently the violent assault in Williamsville.
The ministry added: “In a recent press conference, the Ministry of Education noted the need for a revised approach to dealing with school violence that allowed for both punitive and supportive measures.
“However, even as this revision is being addressed, the provisions of the current National Code of Conduct stand and will be strictly adhered to.”
More social workers than police needed
In a statement addressing the latest fight among pupils, the International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) urged the Ministry of Education to increase the number of social workers and guidance officers within schools.
“The IWRN is expressing deep concern about the levels of school violence that have been occurring throughout the school community over the past three months. Even more concerning is the current paucity of both social workers and guidance counsellors placed in the schools, which is the point at which the authorities must begin reconfiguring the system, if they’re serious about finding appropriate solutions,” the group said.
The IWRN said while the TTPS had a pivotal role to play in curbing violence, the TTPS by itself was not the solution. “These concerns come in the wake of the most recent stabbing incident yesterday (Monday) involving students at Williamsville Secondary School. School violence comes from multiple places, including poor parenting/absentee parents which redounds to poor communication with children in the home; lack of soft skills, which can help children to better understand themselves and by extension effectively cope within different environments, and lack of proper guidance to help navigate that important journey of childhood into adolescence,” the group emphasised.
Noting the Education Minister’s comment that once violence happens outside the school compound, it’s a matter for the TTPS, the IWRN said: “Even though this may be technically correct, we can’t use semantics to treat with the current spate of school violence, as this is a critical issue which must be viewed from a holistic perspective. It requires teachers, guidance counsellors/social workers to begin engaging deeply with students who may be displaying deviant and/or violent tendencies, and identify the appropriate interventions to help affected student(s) and their parents/caregivers.”