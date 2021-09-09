Though there weren’t the usual hugs and kisses in the school yards, many parents were all smiles yesterday as the results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination were released.
According to the Ministry of Education, only one parent or guardian was allowed to collect the results of their child or ward at their respective schools. Despite the children’s absence, many parents said they were extremely pleased with the results amid all the challenges online schooling had brought with it.
Speaking with the Express, father of Arima Boys’ Government School pupil Ryan Matamoro said, “It’s extremely exciting. I am a past St Mary’s College student so for me this (son also passing for St Mary’s College) was always a dream, and to see exactly how much he had to go through in the past year I’m so happy.
“I’m thankful for his teachers’ dedication and all his hard work and I just thank God. He’s been wanting this for a long time, so it’s just to go to the next phase now.”
And the mother of Zechariah Lewis, another pupil at Arima Boys’ Government School, said, “With all the challenges, I must say that Zach did a very great job. Actually our speaker for our laptop went, his device also went so we had to use my laptop’s speakers through Bluetooth to hear when Miss teaching, so he really, really focused.
“Even though Mummy and Daddy not home and his grandmother has to check on him, he stays and makes sure he does his work and be on time, so for everything I thank the Lord.”
Lewis also passed for St Mary’s College in Port of Spain.
At Arima Presbyterian School, parents Ron and Ria Alexander told the Express they were proud of their daughter R’Jay for passing for Tunapuna Secondary School.
And over at the Arima Girls’ RC Primary School, some parents were brought to tears as they opened the brown envelopes with their children’s results yesterday.
One such parent was Nikisha Alleyne, whose daughter passed for Bishop Anstey High School East.
Speaking outside the school with tears of joy, Alleyne said, “It was a lot of stress, but with God and discipline she succeeded. We had a good support system with her teacher, her dad and myself.”
And her daughter, 11-year-old Kiara Roberts, said, “I feel very good. I passed for Bishop. It was very stressful, but I tried my best and I went through it with my mummy.”
Asked how she planned to celebrate the great news, Alleyne said she would be playing her daughter’s favourite song in the car on their way to the mall for her to celebrate there.
Longing for physical school
When asked if they preferred online schooling or physical school, some parents said they couldn’t wait for their children to be able to return to physical school, especially since they’ve been home for over one year.
On March 13, 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that all schools would remain closed for one week, in the first instance, as a measure to slow the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.
However, pupils have yet to return to full-time physical classes, with the exception of the SEA examination since the announcement was made.
According to the ministry, 19,651 pupils registered for the SEA examination on July 1 this year. These pupils were last in physical school when they were in Standard Four.
Nevertheless, this did not stop other parents, teachers and children alike from commemorating the day in their own special way yesterday.
Black and gold balloons and decorations formed a backdrop as around 78 pupils from Nelson Street Boys’ RC School collected their results and graduation certificates in its AV room yesterday.
School principal Frances Gervais-Heath expressed a profound sense of relief and pride, especially since classes were conducted online. She also thanked her staff, including the three Standard Five teachers, Rienzi Shah, Shaquille Julian and Rawle Phillip, for their yeoman service.
Gervais-Heath said: “I am proud of my 78 boys. We got 26 pupils who passed for seven-year schools, 11 for five-year schools, and a few will have to resit. But with patience and commitment, they will do well.”
She added: “I am very pleased. It’s an open secret that we had challenges amid Covid-19. This 2021 class was purely virtual. I think they completed one term of Standard Four.
“We did not have any interaction. Our boys displayed a fighting spirit. They demonstrated their resilience. I told them Dr Hollis Liverpool (veteran calypsonian and historian) was a past pupil. I told them the journey for excellence has now begun.”
She also praised Standard Five teachers who were very committed and went beyond the call of duty.
“They gave lessons to help working parents up till 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” she said.
On a personal note, Gervais-Health and her husband, Neil Heath, were also celebrating the success of their son, Daniel, as he too received results yesterday, securing a spot at St Francis College, Belmont.
And spokesperson for Standard Five teachers, Shah said: “It was a labour of love. I am not that tech-savvy. I had to find a way to communicate and teach the boys online. It was difficult. But we prevailed.”
Challenges overcome
Neighbouring Nelson Street Girls’ principal Lisa Hinds-Lynch described results as excellent. “Our 47 girls got a place. I was concerned because the teachers did not get a chance to interface with the pupils. The distribution (of results) was seamless. I told my beautiful and smart girls to keep focused and give off their best,” she said.
Also speaking with the Express at Kew Place, Port of Spain yesterday, Sacred Heart Girls’ RC School principal Vanessa Yearwood said it was “extremely challenging” since classes were completely online.
Yearwood said, “I am pleased at the results since everything was totally virtual. I wish my girls all the best.”
Sacred Heart pupil Alexia Craig and her mother said they were pleased as Craig will be attending South East Secondary School.