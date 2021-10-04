Pupils skip school

Several pupils turned up for physical classes yesterday but were turned away as they had only one vaccine shot to show for admittance.
At Success Laventille Secondary School, principal Stacey Lezama stood waiting to physically welcome fully vaccinated pupils for the start of the new school term around 8 a.m. yesterday.
The school day began at 8.30 a.m. and ended at 2.30 p.m.
Lezama, as other principals, teachers and support staff across the country, had turned up to greet pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six who are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
A few minutes later, a uniform-clad teen carrying a heavy bookbag turned up. When the security guard checked for her vaccination card, she was kindly advised by Lezama to return to school after she had gotten her second vaccine. She politely left.
Asked about the first day of school, Lezama said: “Teachers are here. We have about 300 to 400 pupils among the Form Fours and Fives. We are ready and willing to teach them. We want our children to do well.”
And in a phone interview later on, Lezama added: “I left the gate after a while but today more pupils turned up. Sadly, we had to turn them away because they only had taken the first vaccine. We did not have any school today. They need to have two vaccines. I’m in a meeting now. We had to turn away our pupils. We are waiting for the pupils.”
At St George’s College Barataria, the security guard said while the teachers were there, no pupils had shown up at that time.
A parent said the school was conducting an online assembly for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated pupils.
Poor attendance
At Barataria South Secondary School, the security guard said more than ten pupils had entered the school. Teachers had reported for duty, and the principal said “no comment.” Opposite, the cafe proprietor was optimistic sales would pick up with the school’s reopening.
Palo Seco Secondary School principal Devanand Sinanan, a former Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president, said he hosted assembly for about 22 pupils.
“I’m happy to see them. They looked smart in their new uniforms. They filled out the Ministry of Education questionnaire with about 15 questions. We went through the health and safety, and Covid-19 protocols. We went through the timetable. We wished them well in their studies,” added Sinanan.
And later on Sinanan told Express, “I had teachers teaching a class of three children today. Teachers came to me, and said ‘Sir, what do we do?’ Because of the low numbers, we will have to wait and see what happens tomorrow.
It might be a different picture. The pupils are saying, ‘If my friends are not coming, why should I come?’ We have to wait till the end of the week, and, see how it turns out.”
On the way forward, Sinanan said more people might be prompted to get their children vaccinated and eventually there will be a turnaround. “I think that’s the gamble the Government is taking. People are dying to get the opportunity to send the children to school. And here some parents are taking it for granted. The value for education is not what it used to be,” added Sinanan.
Eerie calm
As far as they eye could see, all schools were outfitted with wash basins and hand wash. A trickle of people entering the compounds observed the protocols but there was an eerie calm on the normally bustling school compounds.
The Express reported out of a population of 30,000 pupils in these forms, more than 14,000 parents had responded through consent forms to have their children take the Covid-19 vaccine,
A school official said: “In St Patrick’s, the board schools had a turnout of about 70 to 80 per cent pupils because of the vaccination.
The socio-economic conditions of the pupils have impacted their return to school. It’s a relatively low turnout at the Government secondary schools.
“The feedback is there’s a lot of uncertainty on the part of parents.
They are not sure what to do. They need to get a better understanding of what to do. Parents are asking why should I incur an extra cost, when the child can engage in virtual learning? Parents are now comfortable with the devices, and they are slowly getting more adjusted to the online platform.”