Pupils to share SEA gold medal

The dispute over which pupil should be awarded the President’s Medal (Gold) for topping the 2020 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination has been settled.
The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that the award would be given to both Ameerah Beekhoo and Aaron Subero.
The decision comes after threats of legal action by the parents of both pupils.
Subero, who was not originally included on the list of pupils to receive awards for their performance in the exam, was subsequently determined to have scored the highest marks after his parents requested a review of his preliminary results.
Beekhoo had already been announced as the top pupil, based on preliminary results.
The ministry on Thursday said it recognised Beekhoo as the top pupil as its policy is to give the award based on preliminary results only.
The ministry yesterday reversed this position and said both pupils would share the top prize.
“The Ministry of Education once again expresses its apologies to the children who were affected by the circumstances surrounding the award of the SEA President’s Medal, 2020. This was in no way intentional, and should not have occurred,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said it is important to recognise that both children would have unjustifiably suffered as a result of the conflicting messages they received.
“In a situation where two highly performing students have both excelled academically and have both, through no fault of their own, been promised the highest accolade of the President’s Medal, and have both declared their willingness to share this accolade, as an exception to any earlier practice, this option has been agreed to as it would conduce to the benefit of both students,” the ministry added.
The ministry said to defend the proposed legal action threatened by the pupils’ parents would potentially delay any final resolution of the matter, and would not be in the best interest of the two children involved.
The ministry also announced that former St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC pupil Mercedes David and Anjanaa Dan, who attended Trinidad Renaissance School, will each receive the President’s Medal (Silver).
The ministry said there will be a review of the award process going forward.
On Thursday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the dispute had highlighted the need for the system of public identification and award of SEA pupils to be reviewed.
She said it was her personal view that the awards system had outlived its usefulness and is now an additional stressor in an already high-stress environment.
Attorneys representing the parents of the two top pupils could not be reached for comment yesterday.
When contacted, Subero’s mother, Natasha De Coteau-Subero, said she was pleased with the decision to award both pupils the top prize.
“As long as my son will be recognised, I am good,” she said.
De Coteau-Subero said she had not yet received any updated information or invitation to the awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at President’s House tomorrow.
President’s statement
Meanwhile, the Office of the President issued the following release yesterday after the events of last week, “Given the queries and comments by the public and media around such awards, there might be misunderstanding of the role of the Office of the President in these matters. We take this opportunity to explain.
“In Trinidad and Tobago there are several award ceremonies hosted by the President, eg, the National Awards, the President’s Medal Awards, in which she confers the awards to the recipients.
“In no instance and at no time is the Office of the President involved in the nomination and/or selection of the persons who eventually receive these awards.
“The Office of the President simply receives the names of the persons to be awarded from the relevant authority, issues invitations to a presentation ceremony hosted by the President at which she confers (presents the recipients with) the awards.
“The Office of the President has no knowledge of the persons who are selected unless and until we are provided with their names by the deliberating body.
“These ceremonies are usually held annually. However, over the past two years, the timing has not been regular and the Office of the President has kept in touch with the relevant authorities to ascertain when we would be supplied with the names of the recipients of the various awards so that we could schedule the presentation ceremonies.”