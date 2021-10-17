...Pure madness, says UNC senator

Pure madness.
This was how Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial yesterday described the President’s disclosure that an Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner was submitted to her office and then withdrawn.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office, Lutchmedial noted that President Paula-Mae Weekes asked a series of questions in a newspaper advertisement yesterday such as if there exists apparently credible information that might impact deliberations on an important constitutional function of the PoLSC should it be brought to the Commission’s attention? Or should the Commission be left in the dark?
Lutchmedial said independent institutions are in place to treat with such information and what transpired was frightening.
“It is quite frightening that anybody can take information to the chairman of a Service Commission about someone who is a candidate or who may be on a Merit List...and that can cause the entire process to simply be squashed and the Merit List to be pulled back and so on. That is a very dangerous situation, it really speaks to the level of autocracy and the lack of discipline and the lack of independence that we are seeing in our institutions which are enshrined in our Constitution for a reason,” she said.
“Well, Madam President, I wish to put forward that what should happen if someone has credible information is that it should go to the appropriate authorities to investigate,” she added, noting there is a Police Complaints Authority, a Professional Standards Bureau and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Lutchmedial said information should not go to Police Service Commission (PolSC) former chairman Bliss Seepersad or Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
“You are now almost defending, justifying and making excuses for this information being passed to the Police Service Commission when nobody can say how credible this information is? We are left to assume it was credible information because they pick up two fellahs somewhere on the road and tell them go on a fact-finding exercise? This is the information we must be satisfied is supposedly credible that went to the Service Commission,” Lutchmedial said.
“Do you think it’s preferable for someone to whisper to the chairman and tell her certain things and provide information that is not verified and scrap the whole recruitment process prescribed by law?” she asked.
Lutchmedial noted that the former Patrick Manning government abolished the power of veto that a Prime Minister enjoyed in the appointment of a Police Commissioner because the notification comes to Parliament where there is an opportunity to debate and raise concerns.
She said the Prime Minister’s concerns could have been aired in the Parliament.
The Prime Minister by writing to the PolSC to say he lost confidence in Gary Griffith basically gave himself back veto power, she added.
She further noted that the date the President provided as to when she received the Order of Merit List—August 11, 2021—was at odds with affidavit statements in court.
Lutchmedial said in the affidavit evidence the acting director of Personnel Administration said a Merit List was submitted to the President on August 12.
She said in another matter brought by former senior superintendent Anand Ramesar, the deputy director of Personnel Administration said the PolSC withheld submission of the Merit List to the President after attempting to do so because of certain security concerns that came to its attention.
She added that he indicated that the PolSC cannot say exactly when reports will be available to finalise its Merit List as an investigation was ongoing.
Meanwhile, Opposition MP Rodney Charles yesterday lambasted Rowley for dismissing Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s motion to remove the President as “hogwash”.
“Trinidad and Tobago has the misfortune of having a badjohn Prime Minister hell-bent on destroying our independent institutions and who majors in bacchanal,” he said.
Charles said the two institutions standing between autocracy and democracy in T&T are the UNC under Persad-Bissessar and the Privy Council.