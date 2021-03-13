Hundreds of citizens braved the rains on Friday night to visit Barakah Grounds in Chaguanas to support the Candlelight Movement.
The group is seeking to gather 100,000 signatures in support of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals, to take to the Parliament.
The main proposals are the decriminalisation of weapons such as pepper spray and Tasers, fast-tracking the use of firearms for women, the regulation of the “PH” driver system, a commission of enquiry into the criminal justice system, and systemic regulation of the issuance of motor vehicle licences.
Among the speakers on Friday night were Junior Emmanuel, father of 20-year-old nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel, who went missing on June 27, 2018.
The grieving father recalled his daughter’s last day, and how police detectives did a fantastic job in the beginning in attempting to find the young woman.
He noted his daughter left her home in Mamoral No 1, Central Trinidad, and entered a vehicle to go to Chaguanas to end a relationship with a man she knew.
She never returned home.
And every time a daughter is reported missing, Emmanuel said it reminds him of his own child and the torture his family has endured.
He recalled that his daughter was seen at a mall, and then there was no trace of her.
The boyfriend, who was interviewed by police, said he did not arrive at the meeting place on time and began calling her cellphone but that there was no answer.
Emmanuel launched his own investigations, contacting everyone who knew his daughter. He said he knew she would not run away from home.
“Three years later and she has not been found. Meanwhile, the main suspect is not being brought to justice. He is out there. I don’t want him to have another victim.
“My daughter was 20 when she went missing and she was my only daughter. My baby girl,” Emmanuel said.
He noted that the following year, the skeletal remains of a burnt corpse were found in an area in Santa Flora—the same area the suspect lived.
“The body was burnt beyond recognition and it was just bones, but that skirt caught my attention. I could not identify the body. The police said we would have to wait until the DNA testing was done, which can take a long time,” he said.
To this day, Emmanuel is still waiting on the DNA results.
“We told the authorities, we will even pay for the results if that will help it come faster, but they said that was not the process, that the State needed to do this on their own first. So to this day, we are still waiting.
“To this day, we don’t know what has happened. And as far as the police are concerned, my daughter is still a ‘missing person’ case,” Emmanuel said.
Victim: ‘I’m drained’
Addressing the gathering, another speaker, who only gave her name as Amrita, said she was a victim of sexual abuse, and called on the Government to establish a sexual offenders registry and to do all within its power to protect women and children.
“By the age of ten, I was held at gunpoint, twice. At 18, I was sexually assaulted to the point I could not use the bathroom for days.
“Had there been a sexual offenders registry, it would have been impossible for what happened to me to have ever occurred.
“Yet six years since the last incident, there is no such registry despite repeated calls. It is frustrating and I am drained,” Amrita said.
She noted that she had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as severe anxiety attacks.
She has been victim-blamed, and she has even questioned her own self-worth from time to time. However, she had a message for all victims: don’t give up.
“I hear you, I see you, and I know from time to time it would be difficult and that you can feel so alone. But never give up,” Amrita said.
A phenomenal thing
Speaking with the Sunday Express on Friday night at Barakah Grounds, businessman Inshan Ishmael noted that as one of the founders of the Candlelight Movement, he was proud to see citizens were still coming out, and signing the petition.
“The reaction—it is fantastic. People have risked the weather, and we have packed out the cordoned-off area we had allocated on the grounds for this event. So, it is a phenomenal thing to see.
“In this country, citizens normally have what we call a ‘nine-day memory’, and what we’re seeing here is something that has never happened in the history of Trinidad and Tobago—people are still coming out, and they are still showing their support.
“I know a lot of the nay-sayers will say that it was all because of Andrea (Bharatt). But this is not the case. Andrea’s case was one that touched the entire nation. It was the story which everyone followed, and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak. So yes, we are doing this for her, and in her memory, but also in memory of all the missing women and children, and murdered women and children in this country,” he said.