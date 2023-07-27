Anglican priest Canon Knolly Clarke, who acted as mediator during the July 27, 1990, attempted coup which lasted six days, is urging political parties and politicians to put aside their political issues and deal with crime.
“I am aggrieved at the crime and violence plaguing the society. I am hurt at the high rate of crime. I am appalled at the way we are dealing with it,” the former Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) president said in an interview with the Express earlier this month.
Asked what advice he would impart to politicians, Clarke said: “Acting out. It’s about more action rather than big speeches. Helping people to deal with their issues in their communities. You don’t have to carry me to Hilton (Trinidad) and Hyatt to talk about crime. We can talk about crime on the road.
“You can’t live in the past. We need to deal with the issues like climate change and the water. When rain falls right here in Diego Martin (where he lives), you can’t get into the place where we live. Start by fixing these small things.
“We are not seeing our political parties coming together. Let us put aside our political issues and deal with the crime that is affecting our nation. You don’t need no big rally. Just deal with things,” he added.
He also said religious education and family values “begin in the home, and if you don’t do it (impart sound values) on the ground floor, then every five minutes, you will be calling some crime conference.”
Asked how he would be commemorating July 27, 1990, today, he said: “I always pray. On that day, I will pray fervently. I will pray for the nation. I want to encourage the nation to pray. Pray and let’s go on to higher heights.”
It’s been 33 years since the nation recoiled in shock and horror after more than 100 members of Islamist radical group Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, led by Yasin Abu Bakr, stormed the Parliament Chamber at the Red House, Port of Spain.
Everyone inside, including late prime minister ANR Robinson, were held hostage. The siege ended after six days, leaving 24 dead, a large section of commercial Port of Spain in ruins, and the police headquarters destroyed. Abu Bakr died on October 21, 2021.
Clarke, 87, also serves as a special adviser to the Caribbean Conference of Churches, and officiates at Christ Church parish, Cascade. In 2007, Clarke received a national award—Hummingbird Medal Gold—at the Independence Day awards.
Positive values
In the telephone interview earlier this month, Clarke said: “Right now, I am looking at Beyond The Tape on TV6. I agree with presenter Marlan Hopkinson. We are having a high rate of crime. Whether you belong to a political party or not, crime is one of the difficult situations in our country. I dare say not only Trinidad and Tobago but it’s imploding in countries around the world.”
He added: “We are not seeing our parties and politicians coming together. Let us put aside our political issues and deal with the crime affecting our nation. We all have to find ways in concert and harmony to discover how we can make Trinidad a different place. A better place.”
According to Clarke, people are coming to T&T for all kinds of conferences, “but we have to get serious. When election comes around, everybody is giving a big, rousing speech. Bombastic language. We are talking about having big fetes and a great weekend, but we have to get more serious.”
Clarke said the home should be the catalyst for change and positive values. Then the communities should also assist in raising children.
He said: “You can’t deal with issues like crime and youth violence without targeting the formation. Check the foundation. When you look at our home situation, you notice a decline in family values. Start building proper family values. People have to take control of the situation. Some are trying to put the young men in schools to help them. Many young people need help.”
He added: “Many people and families are suffering. They lack basic amenities and they need food. Let us not forget, we have elderly folk who are in need. They need people to help them.”
Clarke said the focus should be on rebuilding proper family values.
“An African proverb says, ‘The ruin of a nation begins in the home’. And unless we grapple with the home and ensure we build a proper foundation, we are in deep trouble. We have to start in our homes and move out to the schools. We have to do the work in our Sunday schools, too.”
Listen to children
Clarke said he and some other mentors and elders recently invited about 25 children, including those who had recently written the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, to “talk about their future”.
He said: “About 25 children came to the Diego Martin community where I live. We talked about their future prospects. We talked about their goals. Some children evinced a keen interest in sports like football. Some wanted to further their education, attend university. They also had plans for their lives. We have to enable the children to achieve their goals. Help them and encourage them.
“Not one child said they wanted to join a gang. Not one child said they wanted to take drugs. Not one child said they wanted to sleep on the streets. They all chose good careers. They played and made jokes with each other. It was a heart-warming evening. We can do these interventions in small corners. Little steps will make a big difference. Just sit and chat. Listen to a child. Counsel them. Guide them. They can come alive. Teach them about Almighty God.”
‘Not another coup’
“We don’t need another coup. What does it do?” That’s the question Clarke posed to the population.
He added: “What we need is a transformation of our society. A deeper introspection at how we are dealing with our children and schools. Our children are the bedrock of our society.... You can’t live in the past and deal with the issues of the day. Don’t forget, we have white-collar crime and corruption. We have issues like migrants and climate change.”
Clarke added: “We must continue to uphold democratic traditions. Don’t forget it (coup). But do something to prevent it ever happening again. It was a dark time in our history.”