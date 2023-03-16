POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said yesterday that “unless we enlist the help of God we will be working in vain” to get a handle on murders and crime in the country.
Harewood-Christopher was the feature speaker yesterday morning at the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s breakfast meeting at Signature Hall, Longdenville.
This was her first major public engagement since she was appointed police commissioner in February.
She said while the police had been working with regard to dealing with other crimes, namely seizing caches of guns and ammunition, for the year she admitted the police were being judged with regard to murders.
“The TTPS understands that confidence will be instilled in the public if they see a tangible reduction in the incidence of crime, and it is for this reason the TTPS is focusing on delivering results from its operations,” she said.
She admitted, however, that while achieving results in many of their anti-crime measures, “the public’s perception of crime is regrettable but understandable that is driven by one statistic—the homicide rate”.
“Notwithstanding the many daily successes, unless the public gets a reduction in the homicide rate, the public’s perception of crime, their fear of crime and the assessment of the effectiveness of the Police Service will be negative,” the police commissioner said.
“We have been able to manage the other serious crimes, but the murders is still a bit beyond us,” she said.
Harewood-Christopher continued, “You know that we cannot really stop the murders. It takes an entire country. We can do our part.
“One thing I am sure about—if not all of us, 99 per cent of us believe in a superior being, and we need to invoke the help of that being if we need to really bring Trinidad and Tobago back to that place where we want it to be,” she said.
“The police can come up with whatever strategy, but unless we enlist the help of God, we will be working in vain. And I know persons are a bit alarmed that I would even suggest that we will have improvement by June, but if we all do our part and with the help of God, we can achieve it.”
A few weeks ago, the police commissioner said the Police Service was working to see a short-term reduction in crime by June; and in the long term, by December.