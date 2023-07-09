Put kids’ safety first

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is urging parents and guardians to put the safety of their children first.
The call comes as children will be on vacation during the July-August period.
“While the school vacation provides an opportunity for children to be engaged in fun, leisure activities, the Authority advises that these activities should be conducted under the careful supervision of a trusted adult,” the organisation said in a statement.
“The Authority notes that children who lack proper supervision are more exposed to accidents, harm and abuse. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to monitor the online activity of their children to protect them from exposure to negative content and online grooming.”
The Authority advised parents to observe the following, in an attempt to keep children safe:
• Encourage children to keep personal information private;
• Use privacy settings on social media sites;
• Teach children “OK” and “Not OK” touches, and that their body is their own and no one has a right to touch them;
• Monitor your child’s friendships, especially with adults who repeatedly attempt to spend time alone with your child, away from others;
• Keep hazardous liquids, materials, sharp objects and anything that can potentially cause injury out of a child’s reach;
• Keep a watchful eye on children when at the beach, river and pool—children should only be allowed to venture into or around bodies of water with an adult present;
• Cover exposed water containers, buckets, barrels and tanks;
• Teach children that it’s okay to say “no” to unwanted hugs, kisses or other affection, even from family members;
• Ask about sleeping arrangements and who frequents the household, when children are spending time away from home;
• Know who is supervising your child at all times.
Parents and guardians are also encouraged to use non-physical forms of discipline to reduce incidents of physical abuse, the Authority stated.
For more tips, visit the Authority’s Facebook page or contact the National Family Services Division, Ministry of Social Development and Family Services at 623-2608, ext 6701 to 6711.
The public is reminded that “child protection is everybody’s business. Therefore, we all have a duty to keep our children safe and to report any incident or suspicion of abuse to the police at 999 or the Authority at 996”, the statement added.