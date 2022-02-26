Put laws in place to protect us

Find a solution to fix crime as criminals are running amok in this country.
This is was the plea from various business groups yesterday as they called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to deal with the upsurge in murders and criminal activity.
In condemning the spate of violent crime, The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in a statement, called on the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob to address the increase in crime with a swift and effective action plan to eliminate the recent criminal activities plaguing the society.
“The brutal killing of businesswoman Nicole Moses in the presence of her family and children is barbaric. This incident occurred a few days after Brian Manswell and his staff at Reliable Appliances were attacked and beaten by bandits,” the chamber said.
It noted while these incidents affect members of the business community, citizens have also been affected.
“It is of concern that in the most recent murder, two of the perpetrators collectively have 21 pending charges for robberies, home invasions and larceny. This fact highlights the loopholes in our justice system, and we ask the question: how were these men allowed to continue to circulate in public because of bail entitlements?
“We call on lawmakers and those governing our country to set aside partisan positions to put in place the legislation that will protect us,” the chamber said.
The chamber also called for urgent action on bail reform and other elements of the justice system, adding that it stands ready to collaborate with the Government in the interest of urgent action.
Criminals playing mas
In its statement, the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) said it is evident that the recent “National Blackout” has definitely exposed the country by giving the criminal element a taste of opportunity to bolster criminal efforts.
“Our national security was compromised, and efforts to harm citizens that cannot defend themselves continue to escalate. Public safety is at stake. It does not matter whether we are one per cent or 99 per cent, we certainly cannot feel inspired with recent developments through the closure of SORT (Special Operations Response Team),” the SBJA said.
The association said it needs answers on the appointment of a permanent Commissioner of Police.
“We need information forthcoming to the public on the status of the ongoing firearm users licences (FULs) report. It has been months and no public update. It is very unfortunate that the recent incident at Westmoorings claimed the life of an outstanding, law-abiding citizen,” the SBJA said.
Urgent meeting needed
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers also joined the chorus in condemning the spate of crime and the murder of Nicole Moses, along with the attack on the managing director of Reliable Appliances, Brian Manswell, and several of his employee earlier this week.
Chairman of the confederation Vivek Charran expressed trepidation that criminals are strategically targeting homes and businesses in broad daylight, in planned attacks with multiple assailants.
Charran further said that rising crime is counterproductive to business expansion, business investment and the safety of employees, and to the detriment of the standard of living, particularly with invasions of family homes.
In addition, vice-chairman of the confederation Ricardo Mohammed said the time has come for the acting Commissioner of Police to dramatically speed up the approval of FULs, implement the Police Patrol Technology and have a national CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera network fully functional.
The confederation is also calling for an urgent meeting with the acting Commissioner, Minister of National Security and the Prime Minister to develop immediate solutions to mitigate the grim crime surge.
Fearless criminals
Also commenting was Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC), who told the Express yesterday that the crime situation is affecting all parts of the country.
Singh lamented that the criminal elements continue to show that they have no respect for the authorities and law-abiding citizens.
He said the death penalty should be reintroduced as criminals are showing they are fearless.
“Right now, we feel unprotected, we feel like the politicians have forsaken us. Anytime there is an increase in crime, there is a decrease in business confidence and activity. The only way for our fragile economy to improve is to find more innovative ways to get rid of the criminal elements,” he said.