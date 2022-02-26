Put laws in place to protect us

This is was the plea from various business groups yesterday as they called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to deal with the upsurge in murders and criminal activity.

In condemning the spate of violent crime, The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in a statement, called on the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Com­mis­­sion­er of Police McDonald Jacob to address the increase in crime with a swift and effective action plan to eliminate the recent criminal activities plaguing the society.