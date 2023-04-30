In the face of attacks from critics of her leadership saying she is past her prime, politically unattractive and unable to beat the People’s National Movement (PNM), Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says these detractors should set aside their selfishness.
This is because at present the people of the country are not really living, they are barely surviving, and this must be changed, she says.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Persad-Bissessar, 71, said she has been fearless in purging the United National Congress (UNC) of people who believe they are entitled to positions, and she will ensure that when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, 73, rings the election bell, the UNC will have the best team of people to form the next government.
Many of the criticisms against Persad-Bissessar have come from UNC members themselves, including former ministers.
Persad-Bissessar said she harbours no hate for anyone, and people should stop and think whether their energy is being well spent attacking her when Trinidad and Tobago is under siege with crime and poor leadership.
She said: “To the detractors, put your selfishness aside and come back and help us to push forward the next generation of UNC leaders. Let us work together to repay the support that was given to us by the parents and grandparents of this younger generation. We must repay our debt to the older generations of UNC supporters by returning that support to their children and grandchildren. If you choose to be selfish and hateful to the same rank-and-file members who supported you before to give you high positions, then you have no place in the new UNC.”
She said over the past seven years she “purged” the party of people who believe in “class, caste, family dynasty, discrimination and segregation”. The UNC is now stronger than ever because the party has people who work and who have been selected on meritocracy and discipline.
She noted the party will celebrate its 34th anniversary and launch of the new headquarters today with an interfaith service at Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “I have repeatedly called for persons to come back and work within the party to push the new generation forward, to push the children of the UNC rank-and-file into leadership positions. However, some selfish persons prefer to seek to destroy the children of the rank-and-file members because they come from poor backgrounds.”
She added: “I want to again categorically state to these people who have been rejected by the UNC rank-and-file electorate, there will be no caste system in the UNC, there will be no class system in the UNC, there will be no family dynasties in the UNC, there will be no discrimination in the UNC, there will be no segregation in the UNC.”
Persad-Bissessar said under her leadership, the UNC will never become like the PNM “where a ruling class benefits and the loyal supporters are treated with disregard. That is how the PNM is run. In this UNC there will be no ruling class, everyone has an equal opportunity. The outcome depends on your individual effort”.
Persad-Bissessar said she was grateful for the loyalty of the supporters who have stood with the party through thick and thin. and who stood up against Rowley’s “destructive dictatorship” and previous PNM regimes.
“They withstand so many types of vile slander, abuse, victimisation, denigration and outright hate, but they have never backed down. They have all stood their ground in their tireless fight to keep our democracy alive in this country,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC is on the ground and gearing up for local government elections. She said the party has already received nominations and screening will begin shortly.
Asked about sitting elected Opposition MPs and whether there are already plans to have some members replaced, Persad-Bissessar said it is not a matter before the National Executive at present.
“I don’t make these decisions unilaterally, you know. This is the purview of the party’s National Executive, which is a sizeable team of members. And those issues are certainly not before us now,” she said.
The party is focused on connecting with the people of the country who are “facing such hard times” under Rowley.
Persad-Bissessar said when you move around Trinidad and Tobago, you can hear the cries of the people who will voice their concerns, like how they are suffering from rampant crime and violence, poverty, unemployment, high food prices, poor roads, poor delivery of water and electricity.
“So right now, the UNC is focused on meeting with the people, listening to the problems being experienced in their various communities, their suggestions, and then, drafting policies to deliver goods and services to suit. We are a party that listens and serves all the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and that’s our focus right now,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC is willing to meet with any interested parties who are committed to people-centred governance.
“I have said on many occasions that I am willing to meet with any person, group or entity that is interested in building a better nation. That means every single group, person or entity. I love everyone, that’s how I live my life,” she said.
With respect to wooing voters along the East-West Corridor and marginal seats, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC has undertaken actions, policies, decisions and events to this end.
“Some are done in the public eye, and most behind the scenes. And that’s because a party’s strategy is supposed to remain private, if we are to be successful. But rest assured, we are on the move to increase and expand our voter base,” she said.
At a UNC meeting last Monday, Opposition MP Rodney Charles alleged PNM voter padding in some areas.
Persad-Bissessar said this is of high concern, and every citizen should also be concerned of any attempts by a government to hold on to power in any way possible.
“It is anti-democratic and simply wrong. We will continue to speak out on this matter whenever we see reason to do so, and if it ever becomes necessary, we will examine our legal options,” she said.
As to whether the UNC will contest the two Tobago electoral seats in the next general election, Persad-Bissessar said that decision will be taken by the National Executive.
She noted that UNC deputy leader Jearlean John is a “proud Tobagonian” who takes into consideration the needs of the people of Tobago.
“Tobago is never forgotten or dismissed by the UNC, as our track record shows this when we were last in Government,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said one of the main issues was that the State is overtaxing citizens and not providing equivalent value in terms of services in return.
“My focus is to reverse this injustice and put more money into the pockets of all citizens so they can start living and not just surviving. I will continue my focus on education, training, pro-business policies and uplifting the lower- and middle-income citizens. The lower- and middle-income classes in our nation are being decimated by this Government. I will focus on uplifting the lower classes and creating the conditions for an independent and sustainable middle class,” she said.
Her first order of business as prime minister would be to tackle the key issues—crime, violence, unemployment, high debt levels, high taxes and poor infrastructure, she said.
She said higher-paying jobs will be created by working with the private sector to facilitate revenue-generating projects.
Persad-Bissessar said by creating sustainable private-sector jobs with higher salaries, State expenses can be reduced. She emphasised that over-taxing people was not a solution.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “The State should not be over-taxing our businesses and citizens. We should allow them to use their money to reinvest and grow. At the moment citizens are just surviving and I want them to have more income so they can actually live happy and fulfilling lives. This is my focus in my next term, to provide the conditions for citizens and businesses to grow, liberate themselves and actually experience the freedom and beauty of life.”