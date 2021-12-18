Putting vaccines to the test

The Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine does not seem to provide a high level of immunity protection against the Covid-19 virus. The Express utilised the St Augustine Medical Laboratory (STAML) to conduct antibody titer tests to analyse the level of antibodies in persons who are fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines. The newspaper funded the tests at $750 each.
On November 25, 2021, blood samples were taken from two 60-year-old females.
One was fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, second dose June 23, 2021. The other was fully vaccinated with Sinopharm, second dose June 28, 2021.
In the case of the female vaccinated with AstraZeneca, the report stated that based on the interpretation of results obtained on the Vitros Immunodiagnostics and Vitros Integrated System, the patient value obtained was 480.
The female vaccinated with Sinopharm patient value was 32.9.
On December 2, 2021, the samples from two additional persons were examined: a 56-year-old male who is fully vaccinated with Sinopharm (second dose on July 3, 2021), and a 38-year-old female fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, second dose on June 30, 2021. The male had a patient value of 9.28, whilst the female had a value of 503.
The unvaccinated
and death
The Express spoke to three doctors who requested anonymity and who disclosed that the majority of the patients who present to them and who are symptomatic for Covid-19 are two types: the unvaccinated and those who are vaccinated with Sinopharm.
“I have had patients who are fully vaccinated come to the clinic and are very ill. They are the ones vaccinated with the Sinopharm. I had one case of an elderly woman being sick and she was vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Of course the majority of the sick people and the ones who are dying and who end up dead are the unvaccinated,” said a doctor.
Another doctor urged all persons who are vaccinated with Sinopharm to get a Pfizer booster shot and not a third Sinopharm shot.
“The mRNA vaccine (Pfizer) is effective against the Omicron variant, the Sinopharm is not, so the best option at this time is Pfizer,” said the doctor.
Interview
with an expert
The Express also spoke via telephone to internationally recognised immunologist Dr Steven Myint, who shared his expertise on vaccines and the Covid-19 virus.
Professor Myint, who is based in England, developed the very first corona vaccine 35 years ago.
He was a consultant virologist at the UK National Health Service (NHS) and also the National Clinical lead for diagnostics for UK NHS.
Dr Myint said that there is insufficient data on the Sinopharm vaccine.
“The issue with the Sinopharm is that they did not publish their data extensively as AstraZeneca had done.
So the best vaccines are definitely mRNA vaccines, they give you much better antibody levels than any of the traditional vaccines which is what Sinopharm and AstraZeneca are,” he said.
He noted that this is why in the United Kingdom and in the United States the booster shots are all Pfizer and Moderna.
He pointed out that the mRNA vaccines have proven to be more effective against the variants.
“Vaccines are not there to stop you from getting ill, it stops you from becoming ill and becoming hospitalised,” he said.
He said he understands the challenges to procure vaccines but ultimately governments should source the best available for their populations.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, I would take any vaccine because you just needed to start vaccinating, but now we’ve got a range of vaccines available. As a government, I would be choosing the best,” he said.
“Measuring antibodies is not the be all and end all, but based on what we know, the Sinopharm vaccine probably isn’t as good as the other vaccines,” he said.
Asked why is the mRNA vaccine is better, Myint said it makes cells produce the antibodies by just integrating it into the cell.
“So the way traditional vaccines work is that your body sees it as foreign and then starts producing T and B cells and antibodies against it.
“The way the mRNA vaccines work, is that they integrate, it produces a genetic code that gets integrated into the cells and then the genetic code is then made into the right cells. So, it’s just a different technology which seems to be a bit superior for Covid-19,” he said.
“The way it works in terms of inducing the antibodies initially, Pfizer is the better vaccine at the moment,” he added.
Pfizer the
best booster
In Trinidad and Tobago, four vaccines are available: Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.
Johnson & Johnson is also a traditional vaccine like Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.
Questioned on what would be the best booster shot to provide to the population, Myint said Pfizer.
“The reason for that is two-fold. One is what you want to do is use two different types of vaccines because they work in slightly different ways, it covers more of the variants because you’re basically using two different technologies which induce different parts of the immune system so you get a complete range of immune reaction if you like.
“The second reason, Pfizer seems to be much better against the Omicron variant than the other vaccines,” he said.
He pointed out that the Sinopharm vaccine is not used in the strongly industrialised Western countries so the data has not been generated.
He said the UK and Europe have used AstraZeneca, so the data is there.
“The Sinopharm has predominantly been used in the Middle Eastern countries but apart from Singapore there is no data on how effective it is. It all goes back to if you don’t generate the data you don’t really know,” he said.
Behaviour and
infection spread
The Express pointed out Trinidad and Tobago’s high Covid-19 death and infection rate to Myint, and questioned what could be contributing to these spikes.
“The infection rate stems from the behaviour of people not wearing masks, not isolating and gathering particularly indoors,” he said.
Myint said being indoors in gatherings puts one at ten times more the risk of contracting the virus than outdoors.
“The thing about being infected, it tends to spread among the younger population because they are the ones who party and don’t wear masks, but the people who die tend to be the older generation because they tend to pick it up from household contacts. Of course the youngster tends not to die unless they have some underlying illness, but the older person is at a much more higher risk, they are weaker and tend to have more disease (comorbidities),” he said.
“If we look here in the UK which has a population of 65 million people now, in the under 50s we’ve had hundreds of deaths in the whole pandemic, but majority of deaths have been in the over 50s,” he added.
Asked whether the Covid-19 virus would continue to mutate and when could the world look forward to seeing the end of it, Myint said since the analysing of the virus from January 2019 at the beginning of the pandemic, there are usually about 20 mutations per month.
He said what is generally happening is that the virus is becoming more and more like a common cold virus, so it’s becoming more infectious but less deadly.
The UK, he said, has done about 40 per cent of all the sequencing of the virus worldwide.
“The Chief genomocist in the UK, Sharon Peacock, professor at Cambridge, she is already predicting that by the end of year, it will almost be identical to the common cold strain of the coronavirus,” he said.
However, he said whilst the virus is becoming less and less virulent, it is still unknown for certain what could happen and the next strain could become more virulent.
Mandatory vaccines
Asked if he thinks vaccination ought to be mandatory, Myint said it should be.
“This is a changing pandemic and if you would ask me this question in four months’ time I suspect that I would say well the pandemic is pretty much petering out at least in developed countries, where vaccination has been widely used. If you talk to someone in Africa where they haven’t had the vaccine, they are still at the peak of their pandemic. So, I think if you look at it from a global perspective, I think there will come a time when we should be trying to make it mandatory because we are trying to protect populations,” he said.
He said in the UK a person who is not fully vaccinated is faced with restrictions.
“They cannot go to night clubs, there was a time they could not go to restaurants. You can never persuade them about vaccines. All you can do is say if you’re not vaccinated you are faced with restrictions because you are not helping the rest of society,” he said.
He said in the UK if people are double vaccinated they get a Pfizer booster shot.
Questioned about the treatment regime in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , Myint said a steroid called Dexamethasone is used.
This is also used in Trinidad and Tobago.
Myint said the virus affects the nose and if the viral load is high it affects the lungs and you get downstream affects, particularly clotting in the blood stream.
Dexamethasone, he said, is a cheap steroid that has been effective in blocking some of those downstream effects of the virus.
He added the in the past month, the UK has been utilising anti viral drugs.
Research
Some countries that predominantly utilised the Sinopharm vaccine have reported spikes in their infection and death rates.
The New York Times reported in June 2021 that Mongolia, Bahrain and Seychelles had spikes following inoculation with Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.
“All three put their faith, at least in part, in easily accessible Chinese-made vaccines, which would allow them to roll out ambitious inoculation programmes when much of the world was going without. But instead of freedom from the coronavirus, all three countries are now battling a surge in infections,” the report stated.
In July 2021, CNBC analysis reported that among countries with both high vaccination rates and high rates of Covid-19 infection, most rely on vaccines made in China.
“The findings come as the efficacy of Chinese vaccines faces growing scrutiny, compounded by a lack of data on their protection against the more transmissible Delta variant. CNBC found that weekly Covid cases, adjusted for population, have remained elevated in at least six of the world’s most inoculated countries—and five of them rely on vaccines from China,” stated the report.
The five countries were United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Mongolia, Uruguay and Chile.
In August 2021 the United Arab Emirates ordered all residents who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine over six months ago to get a booster shot by September 20, and that recipients of other vaccines do not need the third dose.
The UAE became the first country worldwide to formally offer the booster regimen earlier this year, following reports of Sinopharm recipients seeking the third shot amid concerns about an insufficient antibody response.
Abu Dhabi, which imposed some of the region’s most stringent vaccine restrictions this summer, hardened its stance, saying those who received two doses of Sinopharm will no longer be able to access places like malls, schools and gyms without a third booster shot.