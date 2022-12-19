Qatar was best choice

FANS and commentators have described the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as one of the best ever, and former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner feels vindicated in his decision to help Qatar attain its goal of hosting the World Cup.
The decision to choose Qatar made in 2010 as the host nation for the 2022 games has been questioned and linked to allegations of bribery and corruption by those FIFA officials who voted for the Muslim nation.
Ex-FIFA head Sepp Blatter stated in November that choosing Qatar was a bad choice.
International media reports have linked Warner, who was barred by FIFA for life in 2015 after his grand jury indictment in the US, as being instrumental in the bid which allowed Qatar to get the nod to host this year’s tournament.
Speaking with Express yesterday, Warner said he has paid a price for voting for Qatar to host the World Cup.
“People, by and large, did not raise their voices in support of the decision and that is why I would stay far from the World Cup. Now that it is a tremendous success, I’m getting all kinds of calls and I’m just taking them in stride because I remain committed to the fact that the World Cup has to be expanded into regions it never went before. The same thing I did for Russia. I am paying a price left, right, and centre now and no one wants to stand up in defence for what I did,” Warner said in an interview with the Express yesterday after Argentina beat France to grab the golden trophy.
The former FIFA vice-president, who did not wish to go into more detail, said he was disappointed to see that it took so long for people to realise that his decision was one of the best.
“When one stands up for what is right they pay the price for it, but congrats goes to Argentina,” Warner added.
Social media was alive for the final as many had their say on either Argentina or France.
Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne said in his Facebook post yesterday: “Through thick and thin, amidst all the insults and haters and naysayers and crazies, he and his team (Lionel Messi and the Argentina team) stayed the course and won one of the most hotly contested World Cup finals in all of history. Not one for the faint of heart. From Kempes to Diego to Leo. A fitting crown for a career of glittering Leo Messi magic, a gift for all those who truly understand and love the beautiful game of football.”
Soca artiste Sekon Sta said, “Argentina from day one well-done team…GOAT Messi. This is a proper World Cup.”
And comedian Rachel Price wrote, “Anybody thanked Jack Warner yet?? Or FIFA for the greatest World Cup ever…Ingratitude worse than witchcraft.”
Host Qatar has faced criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country’s population.
A Reuters article reported that a 48-page report by Amnesty, Reality Check 2021, stated that practices such as withholding salaries and charging workers to change jobs were still rife, despite labour reforms in 2014.
The article also said the government of Qatar said its labour system was still a work in progress but denied allegations in the report that thousands of migrant workers in the 2022 World Cup host nation were being trapped and exploited.
Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer players had raised concerns for fans travelling to the event, especially lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) individuals and women, who said Qatari laws discriminate against the community.