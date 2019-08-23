Quamina: No conflict of interest

Michael Quamina

Attorney Michael Quamina has dismissed criticisms and questions over his appointment as chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), ­saying he is ready to take on the job. He said concerns over potential conflict of interest with him being Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s lawyer in the “fake oil” scandal are unfounded.

As for questions about his experience in the energy sector, Quamina said it is not a one-man job, and he will be leading a professional and qualified team. On Thursday, Energy Minister Franklin Khan and Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced sweeping changes to the boards of TPHL and its four subsidiary companies with the removal of chairman Wilfred Espinet and chief executive officer of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, Mike Wylie.

