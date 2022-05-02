Quarry Street family: No thanks

A pregnant mother and her family affected by the Quarry Street New Year’s Day fire say they felt pressured to accept an Oropune Gardens apartment as a permanent home after their years long efforts to find secure housing.
The family, who had previously spent months surrounded by debris and without electricity, told the Express they felt as though they were being pushed to mortgage the apartment as a quick fix to their problem.
And though grateful to have a place to stay and willing to make the circumstances work, the family says the unit granted to them by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is without running water or external lighting.
On April 18, the Express highlighted the family’s plight after the Quarry Street home they had occupied for years had gone dark due to the fires that left at least 20 homeless on January 1.
A 30-year-old mother of three and her husband (who asked not to be identified) then told the Express that the electrical wires connecting the home had been severed by the fire. As a result, she said, they would depend on the generosity of neighbours to store food and charge electronics.
In addition, the premises remained covered by the dust and debris of other destroyed homes.
“At this moment it’s been three months now with no current. We had no electricity, so we went to a neighbour to use their fridge and to charge up. We store food by the neighbour and sometimes we will have a little icebox because people get fed up with you after a while. The owner we were renting from does not have papers to go to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and it’s like we were left in the wilderness,” she said last month.
She added, “At the moment now I am 34 weeks pregnant, my three children ages 11, nine and four are surrounded by all the dust. Every day we inhale it, sometimes our nose hurts badly, sometimes we cannot even breathe properly with no electricity and the wall looks like it does not have much time to give in.”
At that time the couple told the Express that they were informed in early April by the HDC that there was no emergency housing available to them.
As they prepared to welcome their fourth child, they pleaded for assistance, with the soon to be father adding that he was a hard worker who was willing to pay for housing. The family, he added, had already applied through the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Financing (TTMF) and HDC for a mortgage.
Soon after the story’s publication, a release from the Minister of Housing, Camille Robinson-Regis, stated that Regis had reached out to the HDC to assist the family with emergency accommodation.
The statement read that the HDC’s allocation and remediation team had worked tirelessly to identify a unit and conduct repairs to allow the family to move in.
The statement added that the family had already been financially assessed and qualified for a mortgage and were “happy” with the arrangements.
“As applicants on the housing database the couple was financially assessed and have been qualified for mortgage arrangements versus rental, which is also the desire of the couple who will be happy to finally have a place to call home for their growing family… There is still some work to be done on the unit, but after four (4) months of living in dark, unsafe conditions they are just happy to have electricity again,” the release said.
Speaking to the Express last week, the family indicated that upon approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company Ltd (TTMF) they were informed by the HDC that they would not be able to mortgage any housing units other than the stipulated Oropune Gardens apartment for lack of availability.
The family, which qualified for a mortgage of approximately $600,000 based on income, says they were never offered alternative mortgaging options by the HDC, although they had stated their desire for a single home.
They said they had indicated to the HDC their willingness to accept a unit outside of their specified preferences, even in South Trinidad.
However, they said, they were told that if they did not accept the mortgage arrangement, they could only sign a rental agreement as there were no available units.
“We had no choice to sign it under a rental. They was not giving us the option for what we were qualified for. Is like they try to push the emergency house on us and said we can get it as a mortgage. So we decide that we are not going to take it as no mortgage ‘cause that is not what we are looking for. She told us that is all it have available; that it do not have no other homes available and for our price range,” the mother said.
No running water
The apartment, they said, is plagued with many issues, the most daunting of which was a lack of running water.
“Yes, inside the apartment as I said is very nice, I have no complaints, but I am pregnant and to walk up all those stairs is a big problem. Secondly the lights are not working and seeing that we are new to this type of environment anything can happen. There is no emergency exit, none at all in case of anything,”
“The main thing and a big part to play in it to us is like you are taking us out from no lights to put us somewhere with no water. We had to get full water from town to carry us up late-night,” the mother said.
The father added, “Their main focus was for us to accept the emergency housing apartment or not. It felt like we were being victimised. If we didn’t come to the Express to bring it to their attention, they would not have even done this, they would have done nothing. It felt like they were saying take what allyuh get.”
“We went to them with a mortgage. When we first went, they did not have emergency housing but as soon as the publishing took place, they rushed to give us emergency housing and are now trying to push us to accept it as a mortgage.”
Instead, he said, the family had accepted the unit as a rental and were trying to make it work.
The family stressed that they were still grateful for the opportunity to welcome their child into the world in a safer environment. They said they hoped the existing issues in the apartment could be resolved.
“We took it for renting purposes, and they gave us six months. We accepted because the conditions we were in Quarry Street, it was not safe to bring a child into the world like that. I give up, they made it seem like we have no choice,” he said.
ACTION
The Express reached out to the HDC and to Robinson-Regis for a response.
Robinson-Regis told the Express on Friday that the HDC had received a letter detailing the family’s situation in March and an interview conducted over the telephone to assess eligibility.
At that date, she said the family had not qualified for emergency housing as, “Most of the structure was still habitable and only required electricity. Additionally, the family had the necessary finances to secure a suitable rental of their choice on the open market. Their situation was not ranked as a priority compared to other emergency housing applicants.”
Following the Express’ article on April 18, she said she had reached out to the HDC to render assistance. By April 22, she said the HDC had secured the recently vacated unit in Oropune Gardens as there were no other suitable rentals in the Port of Spain district.
“Furthermore, Oropune was the closest area that would cause the least disruption to the family’s work and school schedule,” she said.
On April 23, she said, the HDC’s Estate Management Division had refurbished the unit and by April 24, the couple visited and accepted the unit. A temporary rental agreement was signed.
On April 25, she said the family indicated their preference for a single unit and on the 26th, the HDC received the financial assessment.
She said, however, that a review of the housing database showed that there were “no available single-family or townhouse units available for purchase in the areas where the family prefers”.
As a result, she said, “Given the straitened circumstances in which the couple and their children found themselves, the applicants were offered the opportunity to purchase the unit at Oropune or continue with a rental agreement until one became available in their areas of preference.”
“I am saddened to say that despite the attempt to ensure that Mr Jack and Ms Lynch and their three children and their expected newborn were brought some comfort by facilitating their need for accommodation with running water and electricity and that did not pose a post-fire threat. I genuinely pray that all will be well with them.”
“In the meantime, we are assessing three other fire victims and trying to assist them with emergency housing,” she said.
