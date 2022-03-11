Queen’s Counsel to chair Paria tragedy CoE

Queen’s Counsel (QC) Justice Dennis Morrison will chair the commission of enquiry (CoE) tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the Paria tragedy.
Divers Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Kazim Ali Jr died while conducting maintenance works on a pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25, 2022.
The CoE has a six-month time-frame to submit its report to President Paula-Mae Weekes.
The appointment of a CoE has followed the collapse of the Government-appointed committee with the withdrawal of Energy Chamber nominee Eugene Tiah, who was attacked by the Opposition over his ties with the Government.
QC Morrison, a regional legal luminary, will lead the three-member commission composed of members Gregory Wilson, a subsea specialist and a representative from a specialist international firm with experience in conducting investigating accidents and incidents in large industrial settings, especially in oil and gas.
Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Energy Minister Stuart Young said Cabinet also decided to appoint senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj to be the lead counsel to the commission, and he is to be assisted by attorneys Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj.
Young said the Energy Minister and the Attorney General will work to develop the specific terms of reference for the commission with guidelines outlined by the Cabinet. He said a secretary to the Commission will be appointed in accordance with Section 6 of the Commission of Enquiries Act and support staff will also be provided. The commission of enquiry shall sit in public but have the discretion to determine when they want to sit in private, Young said.
He said the line ministry to handle the commission’s administrative arrangements will be the Prime Minister’s Office.
Terms of reference
Young said it is proposed that the commission will examine and enquire into the following, amongst other things:
1. The scope of works issued by Paria for the exercise;
2. Ascertain the proposals and plans submitted by LMCS Limited to conduct the works at the material site;
3. Examine generally the policy, procedures, practices, conduct relating to the employees and organised labour for these types of maintenance exercises for Paria and for other companies likewise;
4. Identify the precise facts and circumstances which led up to and resulted in the loss of life and whether this was reasonable and justifiable in the particular circumstances;
5. Examine all of the decisions and actions taken after it became clear that the five LMCS Ltd divers went missing;
6. Investigate the nature, extent and application of any standing orders, policy considerations, legislation or other instructions in dealing with the situation which gave rise to this incident;
7. Identify whether Paria and LMCS employed sufficient safeguards and measures to ensure the safety of its contracted employees, property and the prevention of the incident;
8. Determine the adequacy and mechanical integrity of the equipment utilised by LMCS;
9. Determine the adequacy of LMCS plans utilised for the operation;
10. Identify whether by act or omission, any identified or unidentified party directly or indirectly caused loss of life;
11. Examine the role played by Paria and LMCS through its respective units individually and collectively in dealing with the incident;
12. Examine all other material circumstances leading up to and surrounding the incident that took place on February 25, 2022, that led to the tragic deaths of the four LMCS divers, continuing up to the recovery of their bodies.
Paria must cooperate
Young said Paria has been told that they must cooperate fully with the commission of enquiry and he was pleased to be told there has been full cooperation with all of the investigations taking place.
“We would expect and I am asking here that every party that has a role to play in this to cooperate fully with this commission of enquiry,” he said.
Emphasising the calibre of the two persons on the commission, Young said Morrison was appointed to the Court of Appeal of Jamaica directly from private practice in 2008 and was president of Jamaica’s Appeal Court from January 2016 to his retirement in December 2020.
Morrison also served on Belize’s Court of Appeal, acted as judge on the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal and is currently a judge at the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands. He was appointed President of the Court of Appeal in the Turks and Caicos in March 2021. He is also a member of the Regional Judicial Legal Services Commission.
Wilson has 25 years of diversified experience with in depth knowledge of the subsea and subsea construction industry.
Young said Wilson has been a diver in deep sea dives in the oil and gas sector and he is also a ROV engineer. He said the quorum of the commission shall be constituted by two members to avoid any delays if they are unable to find a willing international investigator.
Young further said all the statutory bodies are doing their investigations, including the OSH Agency and the police.
He said there is also the opportunity for a coroner’s inquest, in accordance with the law.
Dennis Morrison Biography (www.ccjacademy.org)
C Dennis Morrison has been a judge of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica since May 2008. He was appointed to the court directly from private practice, in which he was engaged for over 30 years.
He was a member of the Council of the Jamaican Bar Association for many years, serving as President from 1996-1999.
Justice Morrison has been continuously involved in the teaching programme at the Norman Manley Law School since 1977 and was Chairman of the Council of Legal Education from 1998-2005.
In 2009, he re-joined the General Legal Council as the nominee of the Chief Justice, having previously served as a nominee of the Jamaican Bar Association, up to the time of his retirement from private practice in 2008.
He was educated at The University of the West Indies and was a Jamaican Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford. He was in private practice for over 30 years, taking silk in 1994 and appointed Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica directly from the Bar in 2008.
Justice Morrison has variously served as:
• President of the Court of Appeal, Jamaica (2016);
• Commonwealth Foundation Fellow (1991);
• Member of the Commonwealth Expert Group on the reform of the law of evidence (2001);
• Leo Goodwin Memorial Fellow at Nova South-eastern University, Florida (2004);
• Chairman, Continuing Legal Professional Development Committee, Jamaica (2015-present);
• Justice of Appeal of the Cayman Islands (2015).