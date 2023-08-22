Energy Minister Stuart Young has a “national responsibility” to disclose all information that triggered his donation of a “deadly weapon” to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), says Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
At the United National Congress’ (UNC) news conference, on Sunday, Moonilal showed photographs of a Springfield St Edge 5.56 pistol, which he said was actually an “assault weapon” but classified as a pistol because of its barrel length. He then called on the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) to investigate the role of the police and a government minister who is alleged to have handed over a high-powered gun to the Multi-Operational Police Squad (MOPS) which is under the police’s Special Branch.
The Guardian yesterday reported Young as confirming that he did donate a legal weapon to the TTPS and that the possession and disposal of any legal firearm must be authorised and approved by the Commissioner of Police.
“I can confirm that I did donate a legal weapon to the TTPS. At all times I have abided by the laws of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Young who added that the weapon was not a semi-automatic gun. “My action was of my own volition and I stand by it,” he said.
The minister did not provide details as to when and where he obtained the weapon, what type of weapon it was and why he chose to surrender it after obtaining permission for it in the first place from the CoP. He did not respond to questions from the Express yesterday.
Stuart smoked out
In a release yesterday, Moonilal said Young was “smoked out” to make a “confession” and now he must tell the nation why he went to the Police Armoury and not his district police station, as required, to dispose of a “deadly weapon”.
“It must be clear that Minister Young took the firearm himself to the police and did not illegally transfer it to someone else to take it for him as an agent. Minister Young must state why exactly he chose to return a firearm after recently acquiring same,” he said.
Moonilal called on Young to answer when he applied to the CoP to dispose of the weapon, when he received the licence and on what date was the weapon bought.
He said Young must also provide the price, brand and serial number of the gun and whether it was recalibrated and, if so, the nature of any alteration.
Young, he said, must disclose how many guns he has and why did he donate this particular gun.
“Did he become impaired and unable to use the weapon? Why did he dispose of this weapon? Is he suddenly impaired in any relevant way to prevent him from using this weapon?” he asked.
Moonilal said further that Police Commission Erla Harewood-Christopher must disclose the policy for receiving gun donations and how many private citizens have donated their legal firearms to the TTPS over the past ten years and under what circumstances.
Automatic weapons and the law
Asked for comment yesterday as a former CoP, Gary Griffith said Young is within the law to hand over a weapon to the TTPS or a legitimate dealer.
He, however, knocked Young’s statement that he was not in possession of a semi-automatic weapon.
“A weapon is either semi-automatic or automatic, no automatic weapon can be issued to any citizen by any Commissioner of Police because that is against the law. The only automatic weapons that can be issued could be to law enforcement officials even though Stuart Young kept begging me to appoint him as an SRP (Special Reserve Police), I refused. So it doesn’t give him nor any civilian any authority to have an automatic weapon. So the weapon he received would have been issued as a semi-automatic weapon,” he said. Griffith also questioned why Young donated the weapon to an “elite” arm of the TTPS and not the station where the weapon is registered.
He also raised questions as to why the weapon was donated and whether it was recalibrated to make it automatic.
Griffith said people donate weapons for reasons such as issues with mental health and physical inability to handle.
Nafeesa: No one is above the law
Meanwhile, attorney and former PNM deputy leader Nafeesa Mohammed took to her Facebook yesterday to comment on Young’s gun donation, saying no one is above the law.
“This is the same minister who presided over the fabricated Terror Plot during the Carnival weekend in 2018. More than 20 men armed and masked raided several homes in El Socorro Road looking for devices. They broke into people’s homes without warrants, violating their fundamental rights and freedoms, raided these homes with dogs including the Nur E Islam Masjid, arrested 15 innocent Muslim youths, traumatised families in at least five streets in El Socorro Road, San Juan, detained them for more than a week and had to release them on instructions from the DPP without charging anyone,” she posted.
Mohammed said she was fired as the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s senior legal adviser from the Office of the Prime Minister in February 2018 and her office was one floor beneath Young.
“Now there is this story about this Young Minister gifting a gun to the TTPS. I cannot help but wonder where did that gift come from? When will the Prime Minister realise that he is a puppet on a string. My last audience with the Prime Minister was in 2018. My former PNM colleagues have been huge disappointments. I have been told that I should remain quiet but for how long? My country is rapidly falling apart!” she stated.