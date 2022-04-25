Questions for Coast Guard

Attorneys representing the mother of the Venezuelan baby killed by Coast Guard fire on board a vessel entering Trinidad and Tobago waters on February 5 are seeking a raft of details from the Chief of Defence Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
The March 17, 2022, request was made pursuant to provisions set out in the country’s Freedom of Information Act by Siddiq Manzano, an attorney in the firm of Criston J Williams and Company, representing Darielvis Eliannys Sarabio Morillo, the mother of the baby who was killed as a result of Coast Guard firing upon the pirogue on which she was a passenger as it was entering T&T waters. She is listed in the document as being 22 years old.
Initial reports of the incident said the baby died in her arms and that she was severely traumatised as a result of the incident. She is a registered refugee/asylum seeker with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the document states.
Heading the list of details which the Coast Guard authorities are required to provide is the official incident summary which was conducted on the matter.
It seeks responses to other queries, as follows:
• Whether any investigation has been conducted into the incident
• whether an act of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskilfulness or wilful violation of law, by any member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) has contributed to the cause of the baby’s death. This, it says, is to determine whether remedial action may be taken.
• whether any wilful violation of law was committed, by any person, including an officer, employee or member of the TTCG, contributed to the baby’s death.
• whether any evidence exists that a criminal act under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago was committed, “so that the matter may be referred to appropriate authorities for prosecution”.
• whether there is evidence of any act of misconduct, inattention to duty, negligence, or wilful violation of relevant law, on the part of any person holding TTCG credentials in committal of this tragedy, “so that appropriate proceedings against (such a person) can be recommended”.
• whether there is need for new laws or regulations, or amendment or repeal of existing laws or regulations, “to prevent recurrence of the tragedy. It seeks also to get the name, rank and experience of the lead investigation officer in the matter; the registration certificate of the Coast Guard vessel involved in the incident, and its logbook; a list of names, regimental numbers and ranks of the crew members on board the vessel at the time of the incident.
• request for a list of names, regimental numbers and ranks of supervisor(s) and/or superior officers in charge of others involved in the incident; a sequence of events—a description of the mission, planning, impact and execution regarding the incident
• a list of the type of firearms held by those involved; the amount of ammunition provided to the members of the TTCG involved, and the type of held ammunition held by members of the TTCG who were involved, and the number of rounds of ammunition discharged during the incident.
Response required in 21 days
Addressed to Daryl Daniel, Air Vice Marshal, Chief of Defence Staff, the application says the applicant expects a comprehensive response within 21 days of receipt, and “failure to do so will result in legal proceedings being commenced against you without delay and further notice to you”.
For further reference and emphasis, the application refers to relevant sections of the Freedom of Information Act, one declaration stating as follows: Notwithstanding any law to the contrary and subject to the provisions of this Act, it shall be the right of every person to obtain access to an official document. Nothing in this act shall prevent a public authority from (a) giving access to documents or information (b) amending documents, other than as required by this Act where it has the discretion, other than by this Act where it has the discretion to do so or where it is required to do so by any written law or order of as Court.
As part of its preamble to the application for the specific pieces of information, the application lifts from the Trinidad and Tobago Constitution which it says, “affords the applicant and the deceased baby the right to life, liberty and security of the person and not to be deprived of except by due process of law.”
It says the applicant further posits that the deceased baby deserves the right to have his sudden and unexpected death fully investigated in order that homicide can be excluded, and cause of death identified.
As a public authority, it said the TTCG is mandated to establish the cause of death of the baby.