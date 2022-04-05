Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is demanding that Minister Foster Cummings clear the air on questions pertaining to the alleged occupation of Caroni (1975) Ltd lands.
Persad-Bissessar, who had posed several questions to Cummings last week at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday virtual meeting, returned yesterday again, calling on Cummings to provide answers as to his involvement, if any, in Caroni’s agricultural lands in Exchange, Couva.
She said Cummings, who is the Minister of Youth Development and National Service, is a director and shareholder of PICAL Services Ltd.
Photographs of vehicles and heavy equipment, including a Range Rover, were shown at the meeting as well as a video showing a tall wall constructed on the lands and trucks parked on the lands.
Persad-Bissessar called on Cummings to answer:
*Are there any vehicles belonging to PICAL Services Ltd being parked up there?
*Is PICAL Services Ltd the owner or tenant of that piece or land?
*Who currently occupies and manages the building owned by Caroni (1975)?
*Does PICAL Services Ltd have any interest in the land and the building?
Persad-Bissessar asked Cummings to answer why these vehicles are parked on State lands and if they were given permission to park there.
She asked whether the Range Rover with registration plates PDS 12 is the same that Cummings uses to go to the Parliament and what was it doing on the Caroni lands compound.
“Tonight, I call again for answers on what business does PICAL Services and Foster Cummings have with that piece of land belonging to Caroni at Exchange in Couva?” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said Cummings also has to answer questions regarding the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) investigation such as whether he worked with DSS in the 2020 general election to get voters.
“Was your life threatened by the same persons who worked with you to get votes in the 2020 election after they lost all their money in DSS?” she asked.
She further asked if Cummings now has to walk with security in his own La Horquetta/Talparo constituency because of fear.
Reckless questions
This is not the first time that Persad-Bissessar has raised questions with respect to Cummings and lands.
At a public meeting in August 2019, Persad-Bissessar said vehicles belonging to PICAL Services Ltd were being parked at a former Caroni (1975) Ltd building in Exchange, Couva.
“Is PICAL Services Ltd the owner or tenant of that piece or land? Who currently occupies and manages the building owned by Caroni (1975)? Does PICAL Services Ltd have any interest in the land and the building?” she asked then.
According to Persad-Bissessar, companies owned by Cummings were awarded millions of dollars in contracts by the Government.
She had displayed documents filed in the Companies Registry, which she said show that Cummings and his wife, Juliet Modeste, were the directors and shareholders of Cummings and Associates and PICAL Services.
Persad-Bissessar said in 2019 PICAL Services was awarded the contract to demolish a building at Besson Street through selective tendering. The project is being managed by the Urban Development Corporation of T&T (UDeCOTT).
She had also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to answer why Cummings’ PICAL Services Ltd was awarded contracts for garbage collection in Housing Development Corporation developments.
She asked what the procurement process was that was used to select the contractor, and the value of the contracts.
In 2019, Cummings had told TV6 that Persad-Bissessar’s questions with respect to contracts by UdeCOTT to companies linked to him were “reckless”.
He had said then that the contracts were all above board.