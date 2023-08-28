Questions for Govt on road repairs

WITH one more week until the reopening of schools across the country, the United National Congress (UNC) has expressed concern over the lack of road repairs and the impact of the school commute on children.
Member of Parliament for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen said the lack of road repair in rural areas affects the residents and commuters, and, in particular, schoolchildren who sometimes must endure tedious journeys on their commute.
Speaking at the UNC’s Sunday Media Briefing, Ameen said, “School transportation is a serious issue, particularly in rural areas. There are many roads which have collapsed and the Government has refused to repair those roads. This affects the cost of school transportation and access to schools, and so there are parents who must pay much more to get their children to school. This is presenting itself as a burden to parents and it is affecting our children’s ability to study. Particularly in rural areas, we have had feedback that a road diversion adds to the time of the journey, and by the time the children get to school they are sometimes tired, not focused.”
The St Augustine MP said she noted the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin has expressed concern about the reopening of school and that he was uncertain about the schools’ readiness for the new term.
“He expressed concerns since TTUTA has not received feedback from the Ministry of Education on the vacation repair programme. TTUTA said it does not know how many schools are on the programme, if school repairs started and how many school repairs have been completed. We have concerns from the Sisters Road Anglican School, a building that was condemned. We are wondering what will happen to children when school reopen. Why is there this lack of transparency from the Ministry of Education”, she said.
Lack of resources
Ameen also called on the Government to improve the support and resources for special needs children to ensure inclusive education in the nation’s schools.
She added that there may also be issues with access to quality education in marginalised areas where some schools lack resources.
“They do not have teachers, infrastructure, not even furniture. We are asking that we even the playing field. Education in this country may be free but many children do not have the same access to the same quality of education. The schools that are Government-run and Government funded, the Government must look at its management system, its staffing, resources, curriculum, and programmes so that every child across the board will have equal access to education,” she said.
Ameen also said that the Government has failed in its tackling of school violence, as there are children who have been victims of bullying and sexual assault, and, yet, still attend school and face their abusers, or deprive themselves of education.
“This must not continue. We must ensure that violence is dealt with at the root cause and implement policies and practices that will promote non-violence and respect in schools. The Government must be held accountable for failing to provide support to families and communities who are affected by violence,” she said.