Opposition Senator Wade Mark has called for clarification from the Government on the potential sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery to US company Quanten Consortium LLC.
Speaking at the weekly Opposition news conference yesterday, Mark said the refinery carried an estimated value of US$7 billion and questioned the legitimacy of the reported preferred bidder in its sale.
Referring to Quanten Consortium being named as being in discussions with Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) to purchase the refinery, Mark said that he was awaiting confirmation from Energy Minister Stuart Young, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or Finance Minister Colm Imbert on the sale.
“Today is Sunday, some three days and half later, there has been no denial from Stuart Young, the Prime Minister or Mr Imbert. What are we to assume? We assume that this has some truth. We have to operate on the assumption that may just be occurring.”
“The Government has not denied this information thus far and one can assume there is some element of truth to this story. The question we have to ask as shareholders and owners of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd, who is Quanten Inc? What qualifies this company to operate our US$7 billion asset refinery that belongs to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. What is this entity’s claim to fame that has pushed them to become the successful bidder? No one knows. No one knows who is Quanten Inc is,” he said.
‘Like a Grand Bazaar’
Mark said he has since been unsuccessful in his attempt to locate the company’s headquarters. Instead, he said he was able to find that the company “Quanten Inc” operated out of a “suite” in San Jose, California.
“All I can tell you is that no one knows about this company in any serious way. This company, based on our research, has no identifiable headquarters. You cannot find a headquarters in any part of the US for Quanten…This is like a Grand Bazaar and there is a room and Quanten operates out of a room. This is what we have discovered,” he said.
“Let them deny it. Let them tell Trinidad and Tobago that this is not their office. So we want clarification from the Government because they have not spoken yet. This purported company is about to be given charge and responsibility to run our US$7 billion refinery,” he said.
Mark said, according to the California State Registry, the company was owned by two brothers who are qualified electricians and who also owned the Quanten Electrical Contracting Inc. Two companies carrying the same name, he said, were also found registered in Texas.
These two companies, Quanten Angola Consortium LLC and Quanten Aruba Consortium LLC were both registered by the same agent and attached to a house in Texas. Quanten Angola Consortium LLC, he said, was registered and incorporated on March 12, 2021, and Quanten Aruba Consortium was registered and incorporated in July 2021.
“This company called Quanten Angola Consortium LLC was only incorporated on March 12, 2021, by its registered agent… and his registered office address is a house... This same company is in negotiation with the government of Angola to deal with the Soyo refinery and it would cost them US$3.5 billion,” he added.
“The other Quanten we discovered related to Quanten Inc or Consortium Inc is known as Quanten Aruba Consortium LLC. It was incorporated on July 1, 2021, the same one who incorporated and registered the one for Angola. This office is located at its registered address as a house…the same house that they registered Quanten Consortium Angola LLC as is the same house they registered Quanten Aruba LLC,” said Mark.
Disrespectful individuals
Mark also claimed that the Quanten Consortium as of Saturday had been debarred from the Texas Registry.
“The registry revealed that this company has been debarred as of yesterday at 2.26 p.m. because they have not filed their annual returns to the Texas registry and, therefore, they cannot conduct any business whatsoever in Texas. If you cut them a cheque right now, they can’t cash it because they have been debarred, they cannot function in Texas. They failed to file. The language they used is ‘Forfeited’. There were five missing reports of failure to make payments,” he said.
Mark then called on the Government to clarify whether the consortium was in fact the preferred bidder for the sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
“The question we want to ask the Government are these entities that the Government intends to conduct business with to give our prized refinery to? We need the Government to properly explain this situation since the Government should not be serious,” he said.
Asked if he had asked the question directly to members of the Government on the legitimacy of the bidder in question, Mark said, “Mr Stuart Young, the Prime Minister, Mr Imbert they’re all disrespectful individuals and they hold contempt for the people of this country... They have determined through their evaluation team which bidder was successful six weeks ago. Up to this time they have not addressed the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.