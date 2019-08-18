Questions on Senator Cummings

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is asking questions about several contracts granted to People’s National Movement Senator Foster Cummings by the Government.
She also questioned the appointment, removal and reappointment of Cummings to the Senate. Persad-Bissessar was speaking yesterday at the UNC’s National Congress at the Couva South Multi-Purpose Complex in Couva. According to Persad-Bissessar, companies owned by Cummings were awarded millions of dollars in contracts by the Government.