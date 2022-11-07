Questions over $80m in cameras

THE Government must reveal more details of its $80 million national CCTV plan, including contractors and clarify whether the equipment will be capable of capturing images of “evidential value” in a court, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has said.
Moonilal also yesterday claimed irregularities in the bidding process for a CCTV contract in 2018, saying the deadline was extended after it had already passed and an unknown company was allowed to submit, after other bidders’ documents were opened.
Speaking at the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) weekly Sunday media briefing, Moonilal said not enough information has been given to the public as to how $80 million was used and “what are getting”, to expand the national CCTV network.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the CCTV project last Tuesday as part of the Government’s anti-crime efforts.
Moonilal said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must state what type of cameras are being used and whether the apparatus will have some “critical” functions, such as face-recognition technology.
He said concerns were being expressed by some in law enforcement that the equipment will lack the resolution to pick up some details, and may not be as effectively of use to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
He noted figures given last Friday by Hinds for functional CCTV apparatus and said the Government had increased it by a “meagre 200” since the People’s Partnership administration.
He said the Government was regularly failing to provide some information, such as the number of working police vehicles.
He further questioned a CCTV bidding process in September 2018, saying the deadline to bidders was given as September 7 at 1.30 p.m.
Moonilal said this was extended at 1.45 p.m. on that day, after bidders had submitted and their documents opened and another company was allowed to bid.
He queried the identity of that company and said the Government has even undermined the State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) in the process.
Moonilal said a decision was taken “by an unknown person” to extend the deadline from September 7 to 21, 2018 and added that the CCTV network has been six years in the making.
He also claimed that bidders were met with other irregularities, such as no register for signing the date and time of submissions.
‘Gross corruption’
Moonilal asked why the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) had e-mailed the Ministry of National Security to extend the deadline after it had passed and claimed “gross corruption”.
“Who did you all extend the bid for?” he asked.
Hinds said in the Parliament last Friday that information from the acting Commissioner of Police (McDonald Jacob) from October 10, 2022 was that 1,796 units were stationed across T&T.
He said 1,123 were fully functional as at that date, while 673 were either non-functional or, in the case of 356 units, functional with some limitations.
Hinds said the number of fully functional units will change daily, sometimes by the minute, as they are technical equipment subject to many “vagaries”, including the weather and “being shot at”.
Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Longdenville last Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the $80 million programme saw some 2,500 cameras which are now being installed at various locations.
Rowley said another 2,500 will be purchased, bringing the State’s CCTV network up to 5,000 cameras. Hinds said it is expected that the system will be up and running in a year.
TTT broadcasts
Moonilal has also asked the Government to give details of its use of the State-owned TTT and accused the Rowley administration of using the station’s resources for party broadcasts.
He raised the deferral by Government of a number of questions during last Friday’s urgent questions in Parliament, some extended from previous sittings of special parliamentary committees earlier this year. However, among the Ministries to respond was the Ministry of Communications and Moonilal said the results were “scandalous”.
He listed several PNM meetings broadcast by TTT from November 2021 to August 2022 and said no other parties had used the medium. Moonilal said any outstanding payments to TTT for those broadcasts were listed as not applicable and the Government must say whether it owes TTT money.