...Questions over foreign-based member of new TRHA board

THE Tobago Regional Health Authority’s newly appointed chairman attorney Christlyn Moore is being paid a monthly salary of $10,000 and an allowance of $1,000.

The board’s deputy chairman Dhanique Jerry is receiving $7,500 monthly and a allowance of $750, while the other board members—Alana Alleyne, Nkosi Dick, Dr Bridgette Edmund-Benoit, McKacy Prince Martin, Karen Moore-Nicholson, Yvette Parks-Caruth, and Sangeeta Siew—are each being paid $5,000 and an allowance $500.

THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael provided this information at Thursday’s plenary sitting of the THA, in response to questions by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

The new TRHA board received their instruments of appointment on January 6; however, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection made their appointment public on February 6.

The board will serve until 2025.

Asked by Morris to explain why it took so long for her to publicly announce the board, B.Yisrael responded:

“Madam presiding officer, as we indicated, the signature of the President was the sixth of January, however, we did not get that information until close to the end of January, beginning of February. And then we subsequently had the induction and the announcement was made immediately following the induction.”

Morris then asked whether B.Yisrael was aware that one TRHA member—Alleyne—was currently living abroad, and how she (B.Yisrael) planned to treat with that.

“As far as I understand, the member is residing somewhere in North America. Is it that you are going to (use) taxpayers’ money to fly in the member? Are you going to use unsecured methods to have her join your meetings?” he asked.

B.Yisrael said she was not prepared to answer that question at the time, as it was not part of Morris’ initial set of questions on the Order Paper.

Presiding officer Abby Taylor requested that B.Yisrael provide the information to Morris at a later date.

