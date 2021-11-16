Questions over million $$ Tobago townhouse

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George to declare whether her husband owns a “million-dollar” townhouse developed by a contractor who is a close friend of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
At the UNC’s Monday night forum, Persad-Bissessar said Annisette-George must tell the country whether she is “conflicted” with regard to matters about businessman and developer Allan Warner.
The Opposition has claimed that Warner is a personal friend of the Prime Minister’s and that Annisette-George vetoed an attempt in the Parliament by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to raise concerns about the contractor’s relationship with the Government and People’s National Movement (PNM).
The Siparia MP said Warner had become the real estate agent and contractor for the hierarchy of the PNM and claimed Newman George, husband of the House Speaker, owned a “million-dollar townhouse” in Warner’s “Inez Gate” development in Tobago.
The Opposition has also questioned Warner’s connection to Maxine King, who has been appointed as a member of the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
That issue led to the Opposition calling on President Paula-Mae Weekes to state her reasons for selecting King, following the controversy over President Weekes’s handling of the list of nominees for the position of Commissioner of Police (CoP), which is now vacant.
The Opposition was last month unsuccessful in its attempt to remove President Weekes from office via a motion in Parliament.
Persad-Bissessar on Monday again asked about King’s connection to Rowley’s “best friend Allan Warner” and Inez Investments, and Annisette-George preventing Moonilal from speaking in Parliament.
Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition will reveal more in due course and issued a “warning” to Rowley and Warner, saying it possessed “a file” on the matter.
She said there were photographs showing 46 townhouses in the development in Shirvan, Tobago, and asked whether Newman George, a former chairman of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), owned one.
Persad-Bissessar said she was putting Rowley and others “on notice” about “Inez Gate” and asked whether Annisette-George had declared the asset in question to the Integrity Commission.
PolSC ‘stain’
The former prime minister again raised Opposition concerns that the PolSc appointments were biased and that the PolSC could be subject to manipulation by Government.
Persad-Bissessar said the country was yet to be informed as to what had caused the collapse of the PolSC.
Questions have been asked as to whether a high-ranking official had interfered in the selection process for a CoP and whether President Weekes had facilitated a meeting with former PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad and an unidentified official.
President Weekes has been asked to explain a merit list sent to the Office of the President by the PolSC which was returned.
Persad-Bissessar said “by refusing to account to the public has turned the Office of the President into a sub-office of Balisier House”.
The Parliament last week debated five nominees for the PSC, with the UNC objecting to three persons on the grounds of possible conflicts of interest—King, Maxine Attong and Ian Ramdhanie.
All five members were yesterday appointed by the President.