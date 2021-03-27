Questions over permission for shooting ranges

From Chaguaramas to Gasparillo, shooting ranges are springing up everywhere, but checks and oversights for individuals operating them seem non-existent.
Both the Ministry of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) have indicated they do not have any role in granting permission for outdoor shooting ranges to operate.
This, however, contradicts information gathered from interviews conducted by this paper with four past Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS).
The Sunday Express has observed the proliferation of shooting ranges by holders of Firearms User’s Licences (FULs): they clear parcels of land, place targets strategically on the compound, and invite people to sign up for target practice. These practice sessions have a cost attached and include the use of high-powered firearms.
One such range is located along Caratal Road, Gasparillo, and is owned and operated by PC Tyrone Mitchell, who is attached to the Firearms Section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). This section receives applications for gun licences, which are approved by the Police Commissioner.
According to the Companies Registry, the Gasparillo outdoor range is named “Uncut Extreme Training Academy” (UETA), and was registered on January 21, 2015.
UETA recently commenced operations in the residential area.
Nearby residents say the range is active on Saturdays and Sundays and “the sounds of guns being fired are very clear and loud”.
One resident said, “I feel the people next to the range will hear the gunshots louder than me.”
On March 13 and 14, the Sunday Express visited the academy at Caratal Road.
On both days, rain was falling heavily and patrons sheltered under a tent.
A sign welcoming patrons to the “Licence” shooting range is featured on the front gate. The front wall bore a notice which read: “Trespassers can be Kill (sic). Do Not Enter”.
On March 19 when the Sunday Express again visited the range, all identifying marks showcasing the range had been removed. An aerial view showed two parked tractors and two other vehicles on the gated compound. The targets had been removed.
PC Mitchell takes ownership
The Sunday Express contacted PC Mitchell on March 19 by phone and questioned him about the business.
He admitted the range belongs to him.
It was agreed that questions relating to permission/licences obtained and other aspects be sent to him via WhatsApp. This was done at 6.50 p.m. Two blue ticks were seen in the app shortly after, indicating the questions were read.
On March 20 at 8.58 a.m., the Sunday Express called Mitchell’s cellphone, which went unanswered. At 9.14 a.m., a reminder was sent via WhatsApp, but he’s yet to respond.
The following questions were sent to Mitchell.
1. Are you in any way affiliated with Uncut Extreme Training Academy? If yes, in what capacity?
2. The academy has the sign “Licence Shooting Range” on the outside wall. Can you indicate what licences/permissions were granted to operate the outdoor range?
3. Was an application made to the Ministry of National Security seeking permission to operate the outdoor range?
4. Was an application made to the Environmental Management Authority seeking a Certificate of Environmental Clearance to operate said outdoor range?
EMA responds
The Sunday Express reached out to the Environmental Management Authority and asked whether it is actively involved in the process of setting up a shooting range.
On March 19, the Communications Department responded, stating the EMA had not received any Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) application for a shooting range in Gasparillo, but added, “there is no specific designated activity for shooting ranges under the Environmental Management Act (EM Act) or CEC Rules”.
A Certificate of Environmental Clearance may, however, be required if work related to the establishment of the facility includes the following activities:
• clearing of 1/2 hectare of a forested area;
• cutting of a hill or gradient 1:4 or more;
• establishment of drainage on 1 hectare of land;
• Paving of a road of 1 km or more;
• Paving of an area of more than 5,000 m2.
Application confusion
Responding to questions from the Sunday Express on March 19, acting permanent secretary at the Ministry of National Security Gary Joseph stated that neither the minister nor the Ministry of National Security has had any role to play in the application or approval process for shooting ranges within the past few years. He said these questions are best directed to the Commissioner of Police.
On March 17, questions were sent to current CDS Air Commodore Darryl Daniel.
The TTDF’s official response was, “The granting of licences/permission to individuals wishing to operate outdoor shooting ranges does not fall within the remit of the Chief of Defence Staff.”
Is it, then, that any licensed firearm holder can clear land and erect outdoor shooting ranges without permission from any arm of national security?
Not so, say four past CDS personnel, two of whom went on record outlining the Defence Force’s role in ensuring such proposed sites met safety regulations.
Retired Brigadier Ralph Brown, who served as CDS from 1991- to 1994, told the Sunday Express on March 20: “Since 1962, up till the time I was there, it was still like that (TTDF asked to assist by National Security).”
He explained that the Ministry of National Security would call upon the CDS to ensure proposed outdoor shooting ranges met the threshold.
“There were only two ranges at the time—one in Trinidad and the other in Tobago. There was one in Chaguaramas which the T&T Rifle Association uses,” he said.
He stated the process involved a person applying to the Ministry of National Security, which would then send a plan of the area the applicant intended to use to the TTDF, “and then the military will go. There is a template which the military uses depending on the weapons the applicant wishes to use on the range. The military visits the site to ensure all safety areas on either side of the range are in place and then issues a certificate to the ministry or advises the ministry to issue a certificate. That is how it has always been since 1962 to the time I left.”
Brown said the TTPS does play a part in the process, but this is limited to ensuring the applicant is qualified and trained in handling firearms.
Role of the TTDF
On March 17, the Sunday Express interviewed former CDS Major General Kenrick Maharaj on the role of the TTDF and outdoor ranges.
Maharaj, who served as CDS from 2011 to 2015, explained that the Defence Force has the requisite.
While he said he was not aware of all of the necessary qualifications, entities or parties the State needs to have, he outlined the role of the TTDF.
Maharaj said firstly, the TTDF has personnel who have been schooled or trained in establishing ranges.
“And that starts off with small arms right up to rocket launchers. They are qualified in laying out the range in terms of templating, safety precaution measures, and so forth. When, for example, the PS or Ministry of National Security gets a letter from an applicant, the letter will be forwarded to the CDS,” he said.
He said when he served as CDS it was the TTDF’s responsibility to “give the OK for any range construction or any range establishment in T&T, and certain standards in terms of the safety, templating and everything else, whether it be indoor ranges or outdoor ranges, would be checked by the TTDF Engineering Battalion”.
This action, he said, was based “on the fact that there are a number of officers and warrant officers who went on requisite courses in that special field of ranges and setting-up of ranges”.
Additionally, Maharaj said the Standing Orders for Ranges cover safety precautions to the types of shoots that individuals can conduct on the range.
“So, it is the whole spectrum of range activities from construction to conduct of firing. In that respect, the TTDF has a qualification to advise and confirm that a range is suitable for operations,” he said, adding he was not in a position to state whether the TTDF “is the sole authority”.
“I do not recall seeing that in terms of authority, but I do know what we possess in terms of our knowledge and expertise is what is relied upon to ensure the MONS (Ministry of National Security), in giving approval for a range, they have the approval from the TTDF from the embryonic stages to completion.
“At the end of the day, ranges have to be located in places where they do not possess any potential risk to surrounding areas. Firearms is serious business, the TTDF are the armed forces of the State, we are relied upon to give all the expert knowledge on weapons handling, everything to do with weapons, how you use them, where you use them, what types of shoots you conduct on a particular range and so on,” he said.
Noting that some ranges cannot facilitate automatic fire, the former CDS said once the TTDF gives the all-clear, this is then funnelled back to the MONS, since the TTDF does not receive any application directly from an applicant setting up a range.
“The letter that comes to the CDS comes with the directed hand of the minister but through the PS, so the work that TTDF would do is assess and verify, then our findings go back in writing to the PS. We are not going to tell the applicants anything, we do not communicate with them directly,” he said.
The Ministry of National Security did not respond to questions from the Sunday Express, and neither did the current Chief of Defence Staff.