Former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat’s terms and conditions of employment in the new Single Point of (Land Management) Authority would be determined by the Office of the Prime Minister in consultation with the Cabinet.
So said Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert as he responded to questions from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives yesterday. Imbert’s response differs from previous statements made by the Prime Minister who had told the Express on April 2 that Rambharat’s terms and conditions would be determined by the Chief Personnel Officer.
“The terms and conditions of personnel associated with the Single Point of Authority for the management and administration of State Land will be determined by the Office of the Prime Minister in consultation with the Cabinet,” Imbert said.
“The Single Point of Authority is not an entity per se. It is an IT platform for the management and administration of State Lands using the existing human resources at the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and other agencies of the State,” Imbert said. He said it would enable the State to improve its management of land resources and in particular reviews of rent and collection of rent. He said the project team, which includes iGovTT, is at the point of selecting the appropriate software for the IT platform.
Asked how this authority would differ from the Land Management Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Imbert reiterated that the Single Point of Authority was an IT platform, “not an entity per se” and would be using the existing human resources of the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant State agencies. “It is a collaborative effort,” Imbert said.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal then asked: “Do you think it is wise to call this an ‘authority’ when you are really referring to a webpage?”
Imbert said it was a single point of authority and not a single point authority. “It is a single point of,” he repeated.
Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh asked what position would be offered to the former minister of agriculture. “He’s the webmaster,” Moonilal quipped.
Imbert said that matter “had been fully ventilated in the public domain. The individual would be responsible for bringing this single point of authority into being”.
Imbert said in October 2020 Cabinet agreed to the appointment of a committee chaired by Jerry Hospedales to develop a plan and report to the Cabinet on a single point of authority for the management and administration of State Land owned or controlled by State agencies. He said the Cabinet reported and the Cabinet agreed that the implementation of the committee’s recommendations be driven by the Office of the Prime Minister working with the Ministries of Agriculture and Digital Transformation. “The single point of authority is not an entity per se. It is an IT platform for the management and administration of State Lands using the existing human resources at the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and other agencies of the State,” Imbert said.