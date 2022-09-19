The election of a new deputy chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) today is on shaky ground.
There are questions over whether the resignation of Watson Duke from the position of THA Deputy Chief Secretary is valid and, if not, then attorneys for a Tobago woman will be seeking to have today’s special sitting of the THA to elect a new deputy chief secretary put on hold.
Yesterday evening, one of the attorneys representing Krystal Fordeyce, a registered elector from the Darryl Spring/Whim electoral district, issued a pre-action protocol letter to President Paula-Mae Weekes, THA Presiding Officer Abby Taylor and Attorney General Reginald Armour, expressing concern over the validity of Duke’s resignation.
President Weekes is currently in London attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today and Senate President Christine Kangaloo is acting President.
The attorney’s letter pointed out that last Thursday Duke issued the purported resignation letter to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and that on Saturday Augustine acknowledged receipt of the letter, indicating it had been forwarded to the President and Taylor “for appropriate action”.
That same day Augustine issued a news release giving notice of the special sitting to take place today, beginning at 10.30 a.m.
But according to the pre-action letter issued by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran of Freedom Law Chambers, the mode of action leading up to the post of deputy chief secretary being declared vacant was not what was required under Section 142 of the Constitution.
No vacancy to fill
The attorney said if by midnight last night it was not declared that the resignation was invalid and that the election had to be put on hold, then he will be filing an application at the High Court to have it suspended.
“Our client is concerned to ensure that the rule of law is respected and upheld and is of the view that Mr Duke’s purported resignation is invalid, illegal, null and void and of no legal effect. In order to tender a lawful resignation, Mr Duke must, of his own volition, tender his personal letter of resignation to the Presiding Officer of the Assembly and the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,” the letter stated.
With there being no vacancy, it will be illegal and unconstitutional for the THA to elect a new deputy chief secretary, Siewsaran wrote.
According to Siewsaran, until such time that Duke tenders his resignation in accordance with the law, there is no vacancy to prompt and facilitate such an election.
“Take notice that we have been instructed to file an application for an administrative order in accordance with Part 56 of the Civil Proceedings Rules of Court to seek a declaration that on a correct interpretation of the law, Mr Duke’s purported resignation is invalid, null and void and of no legal effect and hence, there is no vacant office of Deputy Chief secretary to be filled.
“We call upon you to not proceed with the purported election of a new deputy chief secretary at this special sitting of the THA on Monday 19 September 2022 at 10.30 a.m. We seek an urgent and immediate formal undertaking from you by midnight tonight (last night) failing which, we have been instructed to seek an immediate injunction to restrain the THA from doing so.
Siewsaran said the attorneys trust that “good sense” would prevail as it would be “an exercise in futility and cause grave embarrassment to the THA if it proceeded to Act in such an illegal and unconstitutional manner.”
If the election was to take place, the attorney said this will convey the unfortunate impression that the THA is prepared to violate the constitution and the rule of law and “ride roughshod over the rights of the electorate that voted the present assemblymen into office.”
“It would be in the public interest for this issue to be resolved by the court in an expeditious manner,” he wrote.
What Section 142 of the Constitution states:
SECTION 142:
(1) Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, any person who is appointed or elected to or otherwise selected for any office established by this Constitution, including the office of Prime Minister or other Minister, or Parliamentary Secretary, may resign from that office by writing under his hand addressed to the person or authority by whom he was appointed, elected or selected.
(2) The resignation of any person from any such office shall take effect when the writing signifying the resignation is received by the person or authority to whom it is addressed or by any person authorised by that person or authority to receive it.