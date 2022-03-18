Questions over why Duke left early for Dubai

Questions have been raised as to why Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke left Trinidad and Tobago for the Dubai Expo 2020 days before he was required to, and why it was necessary for him to make his own travel and accommodation arrangements when this was the responsibility of the Dubai government.
At a news conference yesterday, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris raised the questions.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in a news release yesterday, also noted that it was unaware of the reasons for Duke’s “desire for early departure” for Dubai, given that the date for T&T’s National Day at the Dubai Expo was March 11.
Duke left Trinidad for Dubai on March 6.
He was among five official delegates or “VIPs” from T&T whose airfare, accommodation for three nights, visa processing, meals and transportation were sponsored by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
On Wednesday, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine revealed that Duke had to secure his own visa for the trip, which he received three hours before he boarded his flight on March 6.
He said a day earlier, he (Augustine) had to contact Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on the matter of visas and tickets for Duke and another Tobago representative, but the minister “did not even realise that the T&T contingent had not left as yet and that the tickets were not here”.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not say when the visas would be available,” Augustine claimed.
Augustine also accused the Trinidad organisers of the Dubai trip of being disorganised.
He said because of the “disorganised organisers”, the THA had to fork out $178,724.17 to send three Tobago representatives to Dubai, instead of $66,916.91.
He claimed Duke was supposed to speak at a business forum on March 10 at the expo, but when he arrived in Dubai, Duke’s name was not on the programme.
Questions to be answered
However, Morris painted a different picture of what happened in the lead-up to the Dubai trip.
Morris highlighted that the other sponsored “VIP” delegates received their flight and accommodation arrangements on March 8.
“Had Mr Duke agreed to travel with the delegation, there would have been no such visa issues. The visa issues would have arisen because, for some reason unknown to us, Mr Duke and the Tobago delegation decided that they wanted to travel on March 6,” he said.
He pointed out that when it comes to overseas travel on official government-related business, representative are supposed to leave T&T as close to the date of the event as possible.
“...because remember we are dealing with public funds and scarce resources,” Morris said.
He said the T&T VIP officials who left on March 8 arrived in Dubai in time for the March 10 and March 11 events.
He called on Augustine to say what was so different about Duke’s objectives for the trip that required his urgent need to acquire the tickets on his own.
“As a VIP, one of Mr Duke’s key functions was to attend the National Day as a means of strengthening relationships with the UAE. Where was Mr Duke on March 11, which was the National Day of those expo celebrations? And could the Chief Secretary also outline what were the activities that Mr Duke would have participated in the build-up to the expo that required him to be present and leave Tobago on March 6, as opposed to March 8?” he questioned.
Ministry clears air
In the news release yesterday, the ministry noted that on March 10, the day before T&T’s National Day at the expo, a business forum was scheduled to promote Trinidad and Tobago as a premier business, trade and investment destination and highlight the country’s competitive advantage and attractive investment climate.
The release said the T&T Government was to be represented at the business forum by the Ministry of Trade, through its line agencies National Export and Investment Promotion—ExporTT and InvesTT—and the chief executive officer of Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd.
“It was only after the arrival of the Deputy Chief Secretary in Dubai that a request was made to speak at the business forum and such request was granted,” the ministry said.
With respect to the issuance of visas, the release said all delegates were required to submit their respective applications through the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.
It said there was an issue with Duke’s visa application, which was rectified, and his visa, along with those of the other sponsored delegates, were processed and issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 6 and sent to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs in T&T.
“At this time there was no collaboration by the THA with any Ministry of Trade and Industry official on travel decisions,” it stated.
The ministry added: “Given the date of the National Day celebration, we are unaware as to the reasons for Mr Duke’s desire for early departure. As mentioned prior, any arrangement for meeting the cost of extended visit was already agreed to by the THA.”