Questions remain over Berth 6

IT may forever be a mystery how much hydrocarbon was pumped out of No. 36 Sealine on Berth 6, Pointe-a-Pierre, and how much air was available to the four LMCS divers before they died last February.
In a written response to the Commission of Enquiry on January 27, Paria’s general manager Mushtaq Mohammed said the critical piece of information could not be ascertained because Sealine 36 was connected to a 50-inch pipeline, Sealine 66, before the contents were emptied into Storage Tank III.
This means, according to Mohammed, Paria’s Maintenance Department Daily Work Report referred to by lead counsel to the Commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, and chairman Jerome Lynch KC did not constitute a record of what volume was drained into Storage Tank III.
The value recorded in that document, he said, cannot properly be attributed to content from Sealine 36 only.
In his closing statement on January 13, Maharaj made reference to a letter dated July 20, 2022, from Paria to the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA), indicating the amount of hydrocarbons taken out of the 30-inch pipeline before the accident happened on February 25. Maharaj suggested that Paria was able to record the amount of hydrocarbons pumped out of the pipeline in which LMCS divers Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar were trapped and eventually died.
The following is an excerpt of the exchange between Maharaj and Lynch.
Lynch – Yes, so they were able to tell the amount of hydrocarbons
Maharaj – In the underwater…..
Lynch – that came out of the pipe after…
Maharaj – Yes
Lynch – the incident happened, in other words, when they were pumping in order to recover the bodies, and they described that as about 125 barrels, but they were unable, at the time this document was signed by Mr Mushtaq Mohammed on the 20th of July, to tell OSHA how much had been taken out of the pipe before the accident happened.
Maharaj – Yes
Lynch – Well that is not true, is it?
Maharaj – No
Lynch – I mean, they did know?
Maharaj – Yes, they did know.
Lynch – I mean, those daily report records were contemporaneous, were they not?
Maharaj – Yes. And they were dated when? From where? And I’m reminded that those records were compiled contemporaneously so in January and February of 2022.
Lynch – As and when it happened?
Maharaj – As and when it happened.
Lynch – And so to say, as he does in OSHA’s enquiry back in July of last year: ‘Given the configuration of the system it is impossible to segregate and measure the displaced volume’, that is simply not the case, is it?
Maharaj – No
Lynch – Or even if you were able to give an exact figure, he was certainly in a position, was he not, to have given the figures that you’ve given us before we had the break?
Maharaj – Yes
Lynch – One thousand, two hundred and fifty-two barrels?
Maharaj – And this is a letter signed by the head of Paria.
Lynch – Yes, it is perhaps a pity we didn’t put this to Mr Mohammed when he was here.
Maharaj – Yes
Lynch said the figures quoted by Maharaj ought to have been explained by Mohammed when he testified before the commission.
He then advised Paria’s lead attorney, Gilbert Peterson, SC, to have his client explain the figures quoted in a letter sent to OSHA in July 2022. Paria’s response, Lynch said, would be taken into account.
In his response, Mohammed said the suggestion that Paria would have known the amount of hydrocarbon pumped out of Sealine 36 was wholly erroneous.
Mohammed stated that at all material times Paria did not know the volume of hydrocarbons contained in Sealine 36, as the pipeline had been out of commission for a considerable period of time during Petrotrin’s (Paria’s predecessor) operations due to a leak. Also that, Paria had no estimate in its possession as to the volume of hydrocarbons in the line. Mohammed further explained that Sealine 36 was temporarily connected into Sealine 66 crude system which in turn fed into Storage Tank 111 during the period. “Although Paria does not precisely know the volume of hydrocarbons which were contained in Sealine 66 piping network during the months of January and February 2022, it does know, from general nature of its operations due to thermal expansion and its loading operations, that Sealine 66 is not normally completely filled with hydrocarbons thereby leaving vapour spaces within the line,” he said.
He said the LMCS’ air blowing method to remove hydrocarbon content out of Sealine 36 was not confined to that pipeline but filter into Sealine 66 and then into the storage tank.
“Paria’s Maintenance Department Daily Work Report referred to by the Chairman and Mr Maharaj SC in the extract of the transcript of proceedings referred to above does not constitute the record of what volume was drained into Storage Tank III from Sealine 36 only but is instead a combination of hydrocarbons derived from both Sealine 36 and Sealine 66,” he stated. Mohammed said the 1,247 barrels of hydrocarbons identified by Maharaj in the Commission cannot properly be attributed to content from Sealine 36 only. He said Paria did not have a system in place which allowed the amount of content drained from each Sealine 36 and Sealine 66 into Storage Tank III to be individually measured.
Also, he said, the nature of Paria’s commercial operations did not and does not require it to have such a segregated system in place.
Mohammed said the figures shown in Paria’s Maintenance Department Daily Work Reports, therefore, ought to be viewed with caution and treated as potentially unreliable. “This is because temperature correction factors were never used for the volumes recoded on the Paria’s Maintenance Department Daily Work Reports relative to the quantity of hydrocarbons drained into Storage Tank 111. In this connection it is critical to note that a 5 degree difference in tank temperature during the course of the day accounts for a difference of measurement of 401 barrels in Tank 111 at a 20 foot tank level,” he said.
And the fact that temperature correction factors were not taken into account, he said, was understandable as the levels in Storage Tank 111 were being monitored for the limited purpose of ensuring that the process of air blowing was working and not otherwise.
Mohammed stated that the reports were provided to OSHA for all the days requested and any attempt by the Commission to say otherwise would be “wholly erroneous and misleading”.