Quiet couple cremated

A simple funeral service was held for murder victims Wazir Mohammed and his wife Sherry Ann Ragoonanan yesterday.
Homicide detectives are investigating whether the couple and Mohammed’s brother, Nazir Mohammed, were killed by someone they knew.
The last rites were performed by the couple’s son, Vishard Mohammed, at the Shore of Peace cremation site in South Oropouche.
The Hindu ceremony was held at the cremation site before the sealed caskets were placed on a single funeral pyre.
The couple’s younger children, a four-year-old girl and eight-month-old boy, were not at the service.
The children, who were found in their Penal home with the three decaying bodies, were being treated for severe dehydration at the San Fernando General Hospital.