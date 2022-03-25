Rabies outbreak in Barrackpore: Farmers suffer losses

Kazim Hosein

RABIES SHOT: Newly appointed Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein, from right, and Ministers in the Ministry, Nigel De Freitas and Avinash Singh look on as members of the ministry’s Anti-Rabies Unit administer a rabies vaccination shot to a cow at a farm located along Sukhan Trace, Barrackpore, yesterday.

Farmers in Barrackpore have been counting their livestock losses following an outbreak of rabies.

Within the past few weeks a number of animals have contracted rabies and 20 have died, the Express was told.

“Approximately 19 cows have died along with two bulls, three sheep and a goat,” a resident familiar with the farmers’ operations said.

He noted that the areas most affected were Cumuto Road and Cunjal Road in North Barrackpore.

Cumuto Road farmer Ramesh Rampersad said he lost three animals. “I lost a bull, a (cow) that was full, and a young bull approximately 11 months old,” he said.

He said he did not see any of his animals being bitten by bats.

Rabies is a deadly virus spread from the saliva of infected animals.

The rabies virus is usually transmitted through a bite from animals like bats and can spread to humans.

The farmer said his animals were “feeding and eating good and then just started to drift from their hind legs one day, and then died the next”. He said when he observed the affected animals, they were moving sideways as if their spines were damaged.

Rampersad, who estimated his losses to be around $25,000, said while the Ministry of Agriculture came and took photos and vaccinated the remainder of his livestock, there was no discussion regarding compensation for his losses.

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein said in a statement yesterday that Trinidad and Tobago has always had bat-transmitted rabies.

He said there has been an increase in the number of bats in the Southern region which has a direct correlation to the current outbreak.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has a routine rabies vaccination programme and an ongoing vampire bat control programme. Currently, steps are being undertaken specific to the reports received,” Hosein said.

He said some of the measures to be implemented are the vaccination of animals for rabies in Barrackpore and surrounding areas to assist those currently impacted and those that may potentially be affected; ongoing sensitisation to farmers on how to prevent this spread; working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that any farmers or neighbours that are at risk are vaccinated; and a stepping up of human health sensitisation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry is also currently investigating more effective measures of vampire bat control including strengthening the staff component and working arrangements for the Anti-Rabies Unit for effective response,” Hosein noted.

