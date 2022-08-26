RACHEL’S TRAGIC END

Seema Bhagwandeen’s desperate attempts to rescue her 11-year-old daughter from the grip of a mixed-breed dog failed and led to a tragic end yesterday.
Petite Rachel Bhagwandeen was mauled by the animal at a relative’s house in Vistabella.
The dog, Buddy, was described as “an American bulldog mix”.
Recalling the incident to reporters, Seema said: “I hit the dog, I kick the dog, I try to get the dog to bite me instead.”
She said the dog began shaking her daughter, who stretched out her hand and called out to her. “She was saying mummy, mummy, mummy... I couldn’t do nothing,” a tearful Seema said.
Rachel and her family were at the house for about two hours. It was a usual Thursday activity during the vacation to wait for Rachel’s elder brother after Seema would drop him off for lessons in San Fernando.
Seema said the incident happened in a blink of an eye, around 11 a.m.
Family members were unsure how her nephew’s dog left the area in which he was kept, and ended up inside the relative’s house.
The animal encountered Rachel and her bother, Jaylon, watching television.
Rachel told the nine-year-old to run, while the dog followed her into a bedroom. Jaylon was unhurt, and raised an alarm.
When Seema’s brother, Mastry Sooklalsingh, 62, got to the scene, he attempted to help the child, but the dog tried to attack him.
Seema also went into the house, where she said she hit and kicked the dog and tried to get him to bite her instead but said, “the dog just start to shake up my baby girl... The dog wouldn’t stop biting my child.”
There were wounds to the side of Rachel’s neck and face. She died at the scene.
Seema said her daughter saved her little brother, sacrificing her life for him.
Vicious and aggressive dog
Sooklalsingh described the dog as vicious. “That dog just aggressive. I ’fraid the dog,” he told reporters.
He added that the dog was brought to the house as a pup about two years ago, and it was playful. However, the dog’s temperament changed. “Since they come and barred off the dog in the back, the dog get vicious,” Sooklalsingh said.
The animal would usually prey on pigeons, but had never before attacked a person.
Relatives live in three houses on the compound along Solomon Street, Vistabella. Rachel lived there with her mom and family until she was around four years old, following which they moved to Freeport.
The owner of the dog lives in the last house, to the back.
He was contacted via phone and arrived about ten to 15 minutes after the attack began. He was able to get the dog away from Rachel’s body.
He also has another dog named Bubba.
Seema, 41, described the incident as an accident, and called on members of the public not to be critical.
She added, “It’s my child and I lost her and I can’t even understand why, but I know that God is in control. He is able to carry my family.”
Seema is also the mother of Krystal, 21, Jadon, 15, and Jaylon, nine.
Seema described Rachel as intelligent and as one who liked to dress up. She attended Vistabella Presbyterian School and was excited to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam next year.
She also dreamt of living abroad and after they returned from church on Wednesday, Seema said she told her, “I’m going to go away and live and carry you and daddy.”
The Express was told the dog will be put to sleep.