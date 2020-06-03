“THIS moment is a tipping point to change America. All the world is watching.”
So said George Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump yesterday as protests for justice and an end to discrimination continued across the United States of America and across the world over the killing of 46-year-old African American Floyd by a white police officer.
Prosecutors yesterday expanded their case against the police officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death, charging three of them with aiding and abetting a murder and upgrading the charges against the officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck - for eight minutes and 46 seconds - to second-degree murder.
The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, whose caught-on-video treatment of the handcuffed Floyd spurred worldwide protests. Three other officers—Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four were fired last week.
Attorney Crump called it “a bitter-sweet moment” and “a significant step forward on the road to justice”.
In Trinidad and Tobago, The Emancipation Support Committee (ESCTT) added its voice to the global calls for justice over the death of Floyd.
“We add our voice to the universal demand for justice in the case of Mr Floyd and call for the government of the United States of America, despite the foolhardiness of its current president, to listen to the cries of Americans of conscience for justice,” stated the ESCTT.
“It is time for a sustained effort to eliminate the deadly cancer of racism that is so deeply rooted in the culture and institutions of American society,” it added.
The ESCTT stated that Floyd’s “murder” was painful because its “live broadcast made visible the daily experience of racism, white privilege, dehumanisation and bigotry to which persons of African descent and other persons of colour are routinely subjected in North America”.
Racist incitement by Trump
The ESCTT stated this is not a new phenomenon, pointing out that “America’s history is one carved out of violence against the indigenous peoples, violence against African American communities, families, children and young women and men, against other minorities, violence which has continued from enslavement through the Jim Crow era and into the period of the fight for civil rights”.
The ESCTT extended condolences to Floyd’s family as it expressed outrage over the “cold-blooded” way Floyd was killed.
“We stand in solidarity with our African-American brothers and sisters in North America and other Americans who have aligned themselves with their cause,” stated the ESCTT.
It noted that the protesters are now risking their lives to demand that all the policemen involved in Floyd’s murder be charged and prosecuted, to demand the arrests and prosecution of other police officers involved in extra-judicial killings of unarmed African-Americans and other persons of colour, and to demand an end to the systemic racism which disadvantages all peoples of colour in the United States.
The ESCTT also knocked US President Donald Trump.
“In the midst of this expression of pain and soul searching, we condemn the callous, racist incitement of President Trump for the US police and military to brutalise and criminalise Americans for standing up for justice,” stated the ESCTT.