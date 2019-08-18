Justin

Drowned: Justin Dookhi

Radio announcer Justin Dookhi drowned in a pond at the La Vega Estate in Gran Couva on Sunday.

Dookhi, of Sweet 100.1FM, was spending the day with relatives when the incident occurred at around 4pm.

Eyewitnesses said Dookhi was trying to swim across the pond when he experienced difficulties and went under the water.

Dookhi was pulled from the water after several minutes.

In a video posted to social media a woman was seen attempting to resuscitate Dookhi.

He was taken to the Couva District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Swimming is not allowed in the ponds and there are signs warning visitors who are allowed to fish.

There are no lifeguards on duty.

The Management and Staff Of TTT Limited extended condolences to the family. A release stated that the company was "saddened by the untimely passing of our work colleague Justin Dookhi of Sweet 100.1FM."

