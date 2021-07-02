Rain, winds may continue for 24 hours

Flooding and fallen trees seem to have been the worst that occurred in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday with the advent of inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Elsa in the region.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) indicated that although the system posed no direct threat to T&T, feeder band activity would produce rain/showers and thunderstorm activity with possible gusty winds over T&T over the next 24 hours.
It noted that such activity includes periods of rain and isolated thunderstorm activity with possible gusty winds and agitated seas.
Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein yesterday assured the public that the Disaster Management Units (DMUs) remains on high alert.
The DMUs reported activity associated with the passing of Elsa in the following communities:
• One report from the Port of Spain region of a fallen tree
• Two reports from the Diego Martin region of fallen trees
• One report from the San Juan/ Laventille region of a collapsed retaining wall and land slippage.
• Several reports from the Sangre Grande region of fallen trees and residential flooding
• Several reports from the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo region of street and residential flooding
• Reports of street flooding in the Mayaro/ Rio Claro region
• One report of landslide in the Siparia region