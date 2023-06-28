Rains wreak havoc

POWERFUL midday thunderstorms across the country yesterday caused heavy flash flooding in North, Central and South Trinidad, jammed traffic, downed trees and left thousands of commuters behind schedule.
Reports out of distressed areas by 1 p.m. in the afternoon were that some streets and communities were flooded to a degree within very short periods, especially in North, north-western and Central Trinidad, including Chaguanas and environs. In Diego Martin at Camron, the Office of Disaster Preparedness (ODPM) reported that a tree had fallen onto a home.
The ODPM said the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation also reported 15 fallen trees and 12 blown roofs, with saw operators being dispatched to various sites.
Fallen trees were also reported along Maracas Royal Road in the vicinity of Silver Bridge. Power lines were brought down, the ODPM said.
By noon yesterday the skies opened and torrential rains came down, accompanied by startling thunder and lightning, sending all outdoors scampering for safety, while many motorists turned on their lights as they navigated blinding rain and water on the roads.
The rains lasted some one-and-a-half-to-two hours in different regions, leading the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services (TTMS) to extend an Adverse Weather Alert #1—Yellow Level that was issued on Monday.
The TTMS had warned in the first alert that the passage of a tropical wave was likely to bring heavy thunderstorms from Monday night into yesterday. The Adverse Alert #1, which placed the country under watch from Monday at 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. yesterday, was extended to 2 a.m. Tuesday and until today at noon.
In Chaguanas, people on the streets ran as the rain came down and store attendants and vendors rushed to secure their goods.
The surprise for many was the volume of the street flooding on the Chaguanas and Montrose Main Roads, parts of Ramsaran Street and parts of the Mulchan Seuchan link road.
Many recalled flash flooding last week but said yesterday’s event was more severe and “shocking”, as the Chaguanas Main Road had not flooded to that extent in recent memory.
Traffic was brought to a near standstill for close to an hour, as motorists in lower vehicles struggled through and some pedestrians were forced to walk along the centre of the road, in drier areas.
Off route, heavier-than-normal flooding was reported in Edinburgh 500 and Chase Village, as well as parts of Charlieville. Flooding was reported in Lange Park and parts of Endeavour on a scale some residents deemed “unusual”.
In Chase Village, water was said to have entered some properties to a small degree and residents called for immediate and radical action by the Ministry of Local Government to clear drains and waterways that have not yet been cleaned.
Pressure up north
Downtown Port of Spain experienced its customary street flooding, from Independence Square and emanating outwards including Wrightson Road.
Extreme amounts of debris were reported spewing out of drains around town and this was blamed in part for the vehemence of yesterday’s deluge.
Gridlock traffic was reported within minutes of the rains—downtown Port of Spain and environs including Tragarete Road, Ariapita Avenue, St Ann’s and the Queen’s Park Savannah.
This went on for an hour and more, while residents of Maraval and Diego Martin were quaking as some streets flooded, evoking memories of 2022’s destructive floods.
The Diego Martin and Maraval Rivers were also reported to have just started to run over their banks when they were contained. However, Saddle Road, Maraval, was reported to have been impassable in the vicinity of Royal Palm Suite Hotel, where unprecedented flooding was reported last October.
In Santa Cruz, there were fears of landslides and high winds were reported around north-western Trinidad, while the Lady Young Road was temporarily impassable due to a fallen tree.
Flooding was also reported in Champs Fleurs and Mt Hope, including the Mt Hope Government Junior Secondary School, which disrupted examinations being conducted at the school.
By 12.30 p.m. yesterday, heavy street flooding was reported in the Freeport, South Park and Marabella areas, as well as Penal Rock Road.
Most street flooding was said to have cleared up within an hour but parts of north-western and south Trinidad said the stress continued for some time and caused prolonged traffic.
By early afternoon, traffic on the Solomon Hochoy and Uriah Butler Highways were already building to a high.
Expect more rain
The TTMS stated in its updated adverse alert that last night presented a high (70 per cent—80 per cent) chance of “heavy showers/thunderstorms affecting Trinidad, Tobago and surrounding marine areas” associated with the passage of an active tropical wave interacting with the ITCZ (Inter Tropical Convergence Zone).
Conditions are expected to “intermittently deteriorate over the period”, while “heavy downpours can lead to isolated flood events that may cause temporary traffic disruptions and gusty winds may be experienced in the vicinity of heavy showers and thunderstorms”.
A few showers were expected to become heavy and thundery and be accompanied by gusty winds.
But conditions were also expected to gradually become settled toward daybreak today.
Today is expected to be sunny at intervals, interrupted by cloudy periods with showers in varying localities.
Meteorologist Oscar Lovell also for today predicted a “70 per cent (high) chance that a few showers will become heavy and thundery and be accompanied by gusty winds, especially during the morning and early afternoon”.