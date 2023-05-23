Rainy season here

The rainy season is upon us and yesterday’s weather was a clear indicator of this as several parts of the country experienced heavy rainfall and a few thunder showers.
At approximately 2.28 p.m. yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) discontinued its Yellow level alert but not before there were persistent showers and some flash flooding reported across the island.
According to the TTMS, the country is currently transitioning from the dry to rainy season, thus prompting the TTMS to issue a Yellow Level Alert on Sunday.
From 10 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. yesterday the Yellow Level Alert went into effect as there was a 70 per cent chance of intermittent rain and isolated thunderstorms associated with the influx of equatorial moisture.
Persistent rainfall from Sunday night into Monday morning caused some flooding in east Trinidad.
According to the Water and Sewerage Authority, persistent overnight rainfall which began on Sunday impacted operations at some surface water treatment facilities in Guanapo, Aripo, Quare, Mc David Intake, Blanchisseuse, La Follette and Las Cuevas.
Flooded river conditions and high turbidity resulted in clogged intake screens.
As a result, water supply in areas such as Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant, Santa Rosa and Tumpuna Road in Arima, parts of Malabar, Valencia, Lopinot, Surrey Village, Blanchisseuse Village, La Fillette Village and Las Cuevas were affected.
The rain peaked yesterday morning, as there was heavy downpours in north and south Trinidad as well.
There were also reports of a fallen tree on Saddle Road, Maraval, yesterday.
At around midday yesterday, the TTMS advised an area of low pressure to the North-northeast of the Lesser Antilles was working together to draw lots of equatorial moisture, generally from the south-southwest to south-east, across Trinidad and Tobago and the Lesser Antilles.
After 14 hours, the potential for impactful weather has decreased considerably.
When the Express reached out to the TTMS, it said it received no reports of severe flooding or major incidents caused by the weather but advised there would be light to moderate rainfall last evening which was expected to gradually improve as the night progressed.
Additionally, according to an update from the TTMS, as the transition from dry to rainy season continues, the moisture content in the atmosphere also continues to increase.
And the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is a band of clouds consisting of showers with occasional thunderstorms that encircles the globe near the equator, is gradually moving northward towards T&T’s latitude.
Additionally, there are two tropical waves analysed in the Atlantic, east of Trinidad and Tobago and the Lesser Antilles.