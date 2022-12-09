RAISING THE DEAD

The four divers trapped inside the 30-inch undersea pipeline off Paria Fuel Trading Limited facilities on February 25 may have had a chance to live had a rescue been attempted that same evening.

This is according to new information shared by In-Corr-Tech Limited chairman, Zaid Khan, in response to further questions by the Commission of Enquiry . The response was uploaded in a supplemental expert opinion document to the Commission’s website yesterday.

In a letter dated November 30, the Commission asked that after diver Christopher Boodram was rescued on February 25 whether there was any likelihood of a Delta P continuing in the pipeline.