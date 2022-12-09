RAISING THE DEAD

Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd has asked the commission of enquiry to make an order for the videos, photographs, slides and notes captured and recorded by the pathologists who examined the bodies of the four drowned divers to be made available to the company.
That’s because Paria is hiring its own pathologist to give an expert opinion on the findings of the two doctors who did the autopsies.
While the State’s pathologist could give no time of death, privately hired forensic examiner Dr Hubert Daisley was of the opinion that two of the divers had been alive up to a day after they were sucked into the pipeline on the afternoon of February 25, 2022.
The request for the autopsy files came at the end of yesterday’s dsy-seven sitting of the commission at the International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain, and was made by lead attorney for Paria, Gilbert Petersen, SC.
However, it was initially resisted by commission chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, who said “you will appreciate that the families of those who have died will be a little sensitive to the company, who they may hold in some way responsible for their deaths, is now pouring over pictures of the bodies”.
Petersen said the company’s expert “requested that in order to fully advise us, that material, which I’m advised in a... post-mortem examination, it’s a standard thing that notes, video tapes, slides, photographs would have been taken”, and were needed as addition to the post-mortem reports.
Lynch said, “I’m very sensitive obviously to photographs of those who died being used for any purpose other than what is strictly necessary in the process that this enquiry is engaged in.”
Lynch said the company pathologist would be provided the information directly by the doctors who did the autopsies on LMCS’ Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Kazim Ali Jnr.
“You don’t need them unless you can persuade me that you do for some reason. It seems to me it is a matter of experts. Why is it necessary for you to have pictures?” Lynch asked.
Petersen replied, “because we have to get advice. We have to consult with our expert, and we will need to cross-examine or examine our expert with respect to the reports and... the point is that, if those are given to us as counsel in the matter, we give an undertaking it will be used between the experts.”
Lynch said while he did not want to prevent Paria from having information that would provide assistance to the enquiry. “I am anxious to understand precisely why it is necessary to have video footage or photographs and/or the notes of the pathologists in your hands...”
Petersen responded, “When I’m consulting with our expert, and he will be pointing out certain things, and we will be interrogating his conclusion, if it’s different from the experts. But without that...”
Lynch decided he would allow Petersen and another Paria attorney, Jason Mootoo, to have sight of the material, but to be shared only with the “expert”.
Petersen also said Paria would comply by today with the request to provide all the communication that passed between members of the Incident Management Team (IMT) set up following the tragedy.
However, he said Paria was requesting that the commission order that LMCS also provide all its WhatsApp and e-mail communication that took place in the hours and days after the drivers were pulled into the pipeline.
Lynch responded, “There is a fundamental difference between an IMT, which is a requirement that automatically engages in a tragedy such as this... from communications between individuals at a completely separate company, who don’t have any legal obligations to create an IMT”.
He asked that Petersen put his request in writing, and it would be considered.