ALLEGED gang leader Rajaee Ali now has a conviction recorded against his name.
It is on a charge of driving without a certificate of insurance.
The charge against Ali was initially dismissed by Magistrate Avion Gill in 2019, but yesterday, two Appeal Court judges said they were perplexed by the reasoning of the magistrate.
Justices Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson said the decision of the magistrate was somewhat confusing given that the evidence advanced was sufficient for Ali to have been found guilty of the offence.
It was the first conviction recorded against Ali. He and ten other men are currently on remand charged with the 2014 murder of senior counsel Dana Seetahal.
At yesterday’s hearing Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal successfully argued seven grounds of appeal.
Following submissions by the State attorney as well as those advanced by Ali’s attorney Roshan Tota-Maharaj the Justices said the magistrate had misdirected herself on the burden of proof required to convict under section 40 of the Summary Courts Act.
They stated that the magistrate had failed to apply the correct test.
In her submissions, Dougdeen-Jaglal said it was a requirement under section 40 that every motorist when ordered by police officers to present their driving documents, must do so, and those documents must be valid.
In this instance, while Ali did in fact present a certificate of insurance, it was in someone else’s name and had expired the month prior.
The prosecution also argued that the decision of the magistrate was unreasonable or cannot be supported having regard to the evidence when the court placed little or no weight on the invalid certificate of insurance.
In their ruling, Justices Mohammed and Wilson said while they had the power to remit the matter back to the Magistrates’ Court for retrial, they also had the authority to make their own orders.
Given that Ali had a clean criminal record, Tota-Maharaj requested that his client be reprimanded and discharged in accordance with section 71(1)(a) of the Summary Courts Act.
However, the justices refused the request and instead imposed a fine of $400. Ali benefited from his previously clean criminal record which resulted in the court reducing the fine to $300.
He had until 3 p.m. yesterday to pay.
The State argued that Ali was stopped by officers on November 3, 2014, at Rose Drive, Carapo, Arima, while driving a car that did not belong to him.
When asked to provide his certificate of insurance, he complied but it turned out that the insurance had expired a month prior.
The insurance was registered in the name of Arlene Patino, the owner of the car.
Ali was then taken to the La Horquetta Police Station pending further enquiries and the following day, Patino arrived at the station and produced a certificate of insurance dated November 4, 2014.
This, however, did not sway the officers against charging Ali for the offence.