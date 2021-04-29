Ramadan disappointment, as mosques close

The Muslim community is disappointed with the new Covid-19 restrictions, but it will encourage families to pray and bond at home.
So said newly appointed People’s National Movement (PNM) senator and Nur-e-Islam Imam Sheraz Ali yesterday, when asked for his views on the measures.
Ali, who replaced the late energy minister Franklin Khan in the Senate, also said he would continue to implore Muslims to break the fast (iftar) at home. Eid is expected to take place on May 13, during which time restrictions will be ongoing.
Ali was speaking after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley outlined several shutdown measures to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19 which totalled a whopping 328 yesterday.
Among the restrictions which Rowley outlined were as of midnight yesterday, all restaurants and bars, malls, places of worship and other businesses are to shut their doors.
Consensus among several religious leaders was they would employ social media to continue to reach out to their respective congregations.
On April 21 as Covid cases continued to rise, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had said religious organisations will operate at “25 per cent capacity”. That has now changed to total closure.
In a telephone interview yesterday afternoon, Ali said: “The Muslim community is concerned about the spike. They have not been able to get it under control. We are disappointed our Ramadan activities will be affected, but we have decided the Muslim community can continue (taraweeh) at home and jumuah (Friday prayer). We will post how to conduct the Eid salah (at home). There are provisions to conduct services for Ramadan at home.
“We hope we would return to a greater control over the spread of the virus.
We have our nightly services, we are encouraging everyone to break the fast (iftar) at home. We have to look on the bright side of things. We must remember Islamic law does allow us to spend time at home so we can become a stronger family unit. May Allah continue to bless us all.”
Horror of India, Brazil
Vicar General of the Roman Catholic Church, Fr Martin Sirju, who normally officiates at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain, commented: “I expected a lockdown would come since we were not able to get the numbers down. We don’t want a situation like India where the hospitals and medical personnel can’t deal with soaring infections. I feel if the citizenry were more responsible the numbers would not be that high.
“There is the communication department at the church. Parishes have improved their digital and online capacity. People would still be able to get comfort and strength from God during this trying time.
“It would be an opportunity for families on total lockdown to bond, as the adage says ‘the family that prays together stays together’.”
Sirju reminded the population about the need to continue to be their brothers’ keepers.
“We must be sensitive. Some families will be thrown into a food crisis again. We must not let them reach to the point of asking or begging. If you know there is a family in need, help them with some groceries. Help the breadwinner,” he said.
Offering a kernel of wisdom, Sirju said: “Let us eat simple meals, and live simply. Let us spend time in prayer and reflection. Since Jesus Christ is risen we ought to see light at the end of the tunnel. Let us continue to look to people under the influence of the Holy Spirit to bring hope and peace to us.”
Healthy lifestyles
At Church of Elam in Barataria, Full Gospel pastor Gary George said he felt the lockdown won’t go beyond May 23.
“I have no problem with the lockdown since we were expecting it. We are supportive of any move to help the nation, and promote salubrious lifestyles. I hope the current spike will go down over the next few days. I am amazed at the numbers. It’s tough. I am a little concerned about the vaccine that is coming into Trinidad.”
George added he told the congregations in all the churches they have to be part of the solution.
“We have been trying our best to observe all Covid-19 protocols, as we praise and worship the Creator. I hope we don’t have a longer extension. We (his wife and prophetess Agnes George) will have our final service tonight (Thursday) before the lockdown. We will pray fervently for our beautiful nation. We will pray that God will continue to bless and prosper our country. We will have been praying for St Vincent, too,” he said.
A test of faith
Anglican Bishop Rev Claude Berkley yesterday described the new restrictions as a serious drawback, but said he agreed with the aim of the lockdown.
“We have to get our situation under control since we don’t want a situation like India and Brazil. We just have to look to Brazil and India to see how virulent and aggressive the virus can be. It seems as though we are being tested as a country, because when we settle down a tad, Covid-19 flares again.
“It is a sacrifice for a bigger and brighter future. I think people made certain adjustments, and they were willing to. It is going to be a blow again since people were organising themselves. I think we have the resilience to see it through.”
Sharing words of encouragement, he said: “We have to continue to pray and to seek God’s guidance and inspiration. Use our five senses to see how best we can survive.”