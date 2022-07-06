Rambally: AG has no moral authority

IN PARLIAMENT
“Why are you still occupying that office?” Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally asked Attorney General Reginald Armour, as the Opposition stepped up the pressure on the AG at yesterday’s sitting of the House of Representatives.
Armour piloted the Miscellaneous Provisions (Criminal Proceedings) Bill, 2021, which seeks to create two exceptions to the double jeopardy rule to allow a person to be retried for the same offence after an acquittal, if new evidence arises.
The Opposition again left the Parliament Chamber as the Attorney General rose from his seat to begin his contribution and returned when he was finished.
Rambally, the first speaker after Armour, stated that the Attorney General did not have the moral authority to bring legislation of this nature.
“If you are going to talk about touching and concerning the repealing or qualifying one of those longstanding principles of English common law which we have adopted... and talking about confidence in the administration of justice...the person who is piloting this bill must have the authority—and by that I mean there must be some legal, moral, parliamentary, any kind of authority... and I am making direct reference to the Office of the Attorney General and the Honourable Attorney General, that you should not be part and parcel of any state of affairs which may impact or erode the rule of law and erode the confidence which people in this country have in the administration of justice,” he said, to desk-thumping support from his Opposition colleagues.
Rambally: We only there
because the Bail Bill collapsed
Rambally said he was also duty-bound to refer to Standing Order 36 (1) which requires the Government to give one day’s notice of the matter which is to be debated.
“But we got notification on this side at 6.55 p.m. yesterday (Monday) that we would be debating this bill this morning,” he said.
Acting Government Leader Terrence Deyalsingh rose to say that the bill had its first reading (ie, “read and introduced”) on Friday, December 10, 2021, “so that they had one year” (to prepare).
Rambally said: “I just want to say that it is clear that the reason why we are debating this bill this morning is because the Bail Amendment Bill, which was initially indicated to be debated, has collapsed in another place (the Senate)... It has collapsed. We were supposed to debate it here and all of us were prepared to debate the Bail Amendment Bill.”
Stating that the Opposition tries to have its members prepared so they can contribute to debates, Rambally said the Opposition had a duty to tell the country that the Parliament was “rushing through” a bill which was not pertinent to what was taking place in the country at this moment.
The Lord does not take
vengeance twice
Rambally said at a time when crime was spiralling, the Government’s response was to review the age-old principle of law, autrefois acquit (not being prosecuted twice for the same offence), to jeopardise the rights and liberties which its law-abiding citizens currently enjoy.
“This Parliament is being used by the Government to respond to the cries and emotions over the uncontrolled spike in murders... It is a knee-jerk reaction,” he said.
Rambally asked what was the impetus for bringing the legislation.
“Which case has been tried before the courts and accused persons now stand to be acquitted, whether on the ground that the court has no jurisdiction owing to bias or otherwise on the merits. The Attorney General can enlighten us as to the real impetus behind the piloting of the Bill,” he said.
Rambally said in England it was scientific advancement in criminal investigation techniques such as advancements in DNA, photographic recognition, face mapping, fingerprint and ear prints which have facilitated the acquisition of new evidence, along with changing social views on justice (as a result of the brutal murder of Julie Hoggs and the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence) that fuelled the shift away from the double jeopardy principle in England.
However, he said, Trinidad and Tobago was not in this category.
“We simply do not have the efficient functioning of methods, techniques or proper functioning of scientific technologies to even begin to advance a discussion relating changes to the common law rules. We are so far away that we need to keep our age-old principles,” he said.
He said the removal of the double jeopardy rule could open the door for persecution of persons by a relentless Police Service and expose persons to the risk of harassment by the State.
He said although the bill mandates that the police obtain the DPP’s consent before proceeding with an investigation, the police may ignore this “safeguard” should they deem the matter to be “urgent”.
“So the safeguard of the DPP goes out of the window,” he said.