Rambally: Govt keeping public in the dark over appeal

Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally has questioned why is there “secrecy” in the State’s appeal of the Miami court judgment which disqualified Sequor Law and Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, from the Piarco airport civil matters in the United States.

Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) T&T Speaks meeting on Thursday, Rambally said the AG “recused” himself from the matter only after he was disqualified by the court.

“(PM Dr Keith) Rowley said recently that he only know about a recusal, nothing about any disqualification. Between Armour and Faris Al-Rawi, they then filed an appeal,” he said.

Rambally continued, “But this now begs the question, if you did not request the court to allow you to put further evidence before the court to correct the rubbish you initially said on oath, because that is what the court transcript says, exactly what are you appealing? You cannot fail to ask a court for something and then blame the court for not giving you it!”

Questioning the secrecy surrounding the appeal, he said, “They not telling us about the appeal, but they trying to hasten the appeal and the court refused to do so.”

The information, he said, begs many obvious questions and also points to conduct unbecoming of an attorney general.

Rambally said unrefuted information which has been corroborated by Armour himself points to a breach of the ethics of the legal profession and the rule of law.

The information, he added, points to a clear erosion of the confidence which people have in the administration of justice.

He said offering “no comment” is not an option, nor is “hiding” behind an appeal.

Rambally asked whether the decision by the attorney general to refuse to answer pointed questions by the media and the public is based on a legal rule or duty, or mere political convenience.

Sub judice rule does not arise

Rambally said the sub judice rule does not arise and, therefore, the AG owes the country an explanation.

He said in a democracy where a government must always be transparent and held to account, free speech furthers the marketplace of ideas and helps discover hidden facts, adding it is an essential part of the democratic process, allowing the balance between stability and necessary change.

“This PNM Government is setting a dangerous and undemocratic precedent in how it is handling public affairs. Is the Government precluded from accounting on any question? Litigation can often be wide-ranging.

“Just now you may have legal action challenging the Government’s handling over the mistreatment of children in State-controlled homes. Does this mean the Government cannot be asked to explain their policies in relation to the reports which have shown wanton abuse of children?” he asked.

“You may have litigation over State or State entities use of lands. You might even have litigation over a particular minister’s monopoly on HDC’s lands. Does this prevent the Government from accounting on how those lands are used? What about when the litigation over the Paria divers comes before the court? They expect no one to talk about the tragic loss of lives?” he added.

He said the Opposition is of the view that Rowley and Armour’s position that they are somehow precluded from answering questions and accounting to the public on this matter of the disqualification of the AG, has no basis in law and continues to seriously undermine the accountability of Government, the rule of law and the administration of justice.

