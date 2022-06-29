Rambally: Where is the Prime Minister

shopper looks at the selection of candles

Decisions, decisions: A shopper looks at the selection of candles at Stackhouse Company Ltd, Point-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando, yesterday, in preparation for the passage of the tropical storm last night.

—Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Where is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley?

Opposition MP Din­esh Rambally said as the nation faces the possibility of being battered by a tropical storm, there is an absence of leadership in the country.

Rowley left Trinidad on June 6 to attend the Summit of Americas meeting in California, USA, and has been abroad since.

A release from his office stated he would remain in California to undergo medical tests, including prostate and cardiac analysis.

At a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Rambally asked why Rowley was abroad for such a lengthy period.

The media noted Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi had indicated Rowley had sent a message stating “don’t panic”.

Rambally joked whether this message was for Al-Rawi or the people.

He said nobody wishes any “untoward condition” on the prime minister, and if there is validity in seeking medi­cal treatment or health assessment “so be it”.

“Our position is that there must be transparency even when it comes to matters of those.

“Nobody wants to know per se the nitty gritty of the Prime Minister’s health condition, but it must be we know exactly (why) he is still out there, abroad, and why we have someone who is not up to prime minister stature acting as the prime minister and continues to leave this country in this state of abeyance,” he said.

This country, he said, may take a “real battering” from the storm.

“Where is the prime minister? Where is his leadership at this point in time? I would really like to denounce that your only message would be ‘don’t panic’ and I think you need to lead by example,” he said.

He said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has taken the lead and instructed all UNC members—parliamentarians and local government members—to be on the ground and ready to assist those who will be impacted by the storm.

“That is the kind of leadership that you want. You don’t’ people parading up and down... you want a leadership that people know that your leader is present and in the trenches with you, and we are not getting that feeling, and I am sure I speak on behalf of (the) majority of the population when I say this,” he said.

Kamla: UNC ready

to lend a hand

Persad-Bissessar, via a Facebook post yesterday, urged the people to stay calm as severe weather approaches.

“As we prepare for the arrival of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, which is expected to affect Trinidad and Tobago later today, the UNC has mobilised its local government representatives and MPs to ensure adequate preparation for the weather system.

“Shelters are being prepared in various constituencies to accommodate persons, should the need arise. I urge all citizens to remain calm, be vigilant, and prepare as best as you can.

“At times like this, it is important to look out for each other. The UNC stands ready to lend a hand and assist where necessary to protect lives,” she stated.

Rambally also criti­cised the lack of preparatory works by the Ministry of Works during the dry season to prepare for the rainy season.

He said one person called him from Caroni village and expressed concern about the Caroni river bank which was deteriorating.

Works, he said, should have been done during the dry season, and that was absent this year.

The Opposition, he said, has been clamouring for resources to be spread throughout the country and in particular these affected areas.

He said what mitigates the damage in situ­ations such as a storm is knowing that all preparatory works have been done to ensure people’s lives are not affected.

The MP also urged citizens to not rush to the supermarkets and gas stations to “panic buy”.

He also issued an appeal for people to remain calm, be vigilant and ready to be “our brother’s keeper”.

He said it is expected that the Government will be “hands on” and prepared to prioritise the resources where they are most needed.

He said the Opposition is ready, willing and able to work together in the interest of the welfare of the people.

“Please do not engage in panic buying, whether in the groceries or the gas station or otherwise,” he said.

He also advised people to remain indoors and do not leave unless there is an emergency.

He said high winds are likely, so measures must be taken to secure items that may be “weapons of destruction” that can cause harm.

He said the Chaguanas West constituency is a flood-prone area, as are other parts of the island even without the advent of storms, and he urged those who live in these areas to take all precautions.

Opposition member Sean Sobers said in San Fernando the councillors have been appealing for resources, and there was concern about the Cipero river and the need for it to be trenched.

He said in the Opposition-controlled corporations there is lack of funding to do more works during the dry season, and there is also lack of support from the Works Ministry.

Sobers said it is unfortunate that at this “99th hour” there is talk of things to be done. This, he said, is going to be a testament to the lack of assistance and preparations from the authorities.

