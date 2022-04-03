RAMBHARAT ROCKS BACK

Former agriculture, lands and fisheries minister Clarence Rambharat is coming back into government.
He is expected to take up a position in an entity to be called the Single Point Land Management Authority, to address problems relating to use of State lands, State land management and the elimination of corruption that has tended to characterise this aspect of Government operations.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday confirmed that the Government intends to continue using Rambharat’s services.
“I am taking steps to ensure that I do not lose the services of Clarence and that we go ahead with the recommendations of the Single Point Authority (for state land). I have a Cabinet Note in front of me which will allow me to continue to have the services of Clarence Rambharat. So I will take that Note to the Cabinet to make sure that I continue to get the skills that I need to do what has to be done.
“I have a Cabinet Note on my desk to ensure that the Single Point Land Management Authority will come into being. It is aimed at properly managing State lands to eliminate this corruption that is widespread, and I need the services of somebody like Clarence Rambharat to do that. Because my job as Prime Minister is to get done what has to be done,” the Prime Minister told the Sunday Express. “I am here for one purpose—to do what has to be done during the period while I have that responsibility,” he added.
Land management will be brought under the purview of the Prime Minister. Noting that he appointed a minister with responsibility solely for land (Nigel De Freitas), the Prime Minister said: “And now I am going to supervise that from the Office of the Prime Minister. I intend to supervise the creation of the Single Point Authority from the Office of the Prime Minister.”
The Prime Minister, a former minister of agriculture, said he had caused a report to be done on land management, and included in the recommendations of that report was that all public lands should be managed from one place (from a Single Point Land Management Authority).
“When you start to do that, all the theft and the corruption would be minimised,” he said. He said many people had been benefiting from the large-scale corruption that has been taking place with public lands and that should be a source of public concern. He said in the next week or two, Cabinet will make a decision on this issue and “as usual” it will be announced.
On the issue of Rambharat’s emoluments, the Prime Minister said when the Cabinet puts the Authority in place, Rambharat’s terms and conditions of employment would be determined by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).
Multiple arrests
In the last two weeks, there have been arrests as a result of efforts to address corruption in the distribution of State lands.
On March 25, patrolman Robert Mohammed, was charged with forgery and having in his possession a forged document, namely a Commissioner of State Lands Authorisation Letter, under his name. Police seized several allegedly fraudulent documents and recovered a stamp and seal in a community bin.
Last Friday another Ministry of Agriculture employee—a land enforcement officer—was charged with misbehaviour in public office, in respect of forged documents for the grant of permission to build a tilapia fishing pond on State lands in Wallerfield. Mahendardath Jaikaran was charged with misbehaviour in public office following advice received from the DPP.
Rambharat had stated that he had had to personally investigate and compile evidence in respect of corruption by government employees in the land distribution process. He said he had generated over 50 files which were currently being investigated by the TTPS and that he was in the process of finalising his statement with investigators assigned to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau in respect of allegations of fraud and misbehaviour.
Jimboy Bruno, an employee of the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands, was also charged with forging a letter granting permission to a person to occupy State lands, while Devon Richardson was charged with using a forged document in an attempt to get permission to use lands at Hindustan Junction, Princes Town.
What Rambharat and the PM said
Rambharat resigned as a minister and senator on Wednesday, March 16. At the time he indicated that his wife and children live in Canada and he wanted to be able to spend more time with them. “Having been apart for 19 months because of the border closure really took a toll on us. Whatever I do next must allow me to balance my professional work and time with my family,” he said. Asked whether it was the end of politics for him, he had said: “Absolutely not.”
He also indicated that he had no immediate plans to travel and was committed to working with the two new Agriculture Ministers (Kazim Hosein and DeFreitas) to assist in the transition. (The ministry also has Avinash Singh as a Minister in the Ministry.)
Responding to some of the speculation surrounding Rambharat’s resignation, the Prime Minister, at a public meeting on March 22, suggested that while Rambharat had left the Cabinet, he had not gone very far from the Government.
“The only reason why Clarence Rambharat is not in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago today is because I stand with him and he stands with his family, and that is the only reason. And I tell him all that he hasn’t gone very far. Because he still has time for Trinidad and Tobago and he still has time for the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. He hasn’t gone very far,” he said.
“One of my regular most successful ministers came to me with a family issue early in the year... and I said to him ‘I always tell you all that with this job we are in, at the end of the day the only thing that matters is your family and if you require to adjust your contribution schedule to the people of Trinidad and Tobago for your family, then you have my fullest support’.
“I speak here tonight of a hard-working minister, a patriot, a competent and cool man, former senator Clarence Rambharat,” the Prime Minister said, to loud cheers. “When I realised having been told what he was dealing with, that he would be leaving the Cabinet, I realised that that was a blow to the administration of Trinidad and Tobago. Family calls and your family comes first, as mine does. Clarence Rambharat, I thank you for a job well done,” he said, adding that he also wanted to thank Rambharat for having answered the call to serve in the first place.
The Prime Minister said there was a “cacophony of self-serving nonsense from non-contributors” who speculated that there was some falling-out between Rambharat and himself. The PM dismissed the “plethora of foolishness”, such as the commentary which came from former minister Karen Tesheira, on a radio programme, that Rambharat resigned because he had found out about a minister who was involved in a million-dollar land transaction and that he did not get support from the Prime Minister in addressing this matter.