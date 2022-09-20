WHILE all is in place for Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle to begin the witness tampering case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, the matter is still being delayed because of a constitutional claim Ramlogan filed earlier this year.
Ramlogan reappeared virtually before Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Court yesterday. He is accused of approaching director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West in 2014, and asking him to withdraw his witness statement in a defamation case against then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley.
The charges against him are obstruction of justice and misbehaviour in public office.
Even though Earle-Caddle said she was ready to proceed with the trial given that the State had already filed all of its documents, she had no choice but to adjourn the proceedings based on the constitutional claim that is currently before Justice Nadia Kangaloo.
In the claim, Ramlogan’s attorneys are contending that his constitutional rights, including the rights to his private and family life were breached when Justice Gillian Lucky granted warrants to police to tap his telephone lines.
They are further arguing there was an unlawful issuance of warrants by the judge for the interception of communication data; the unlawful retrieval and collection of communications data pursuant to warrants under the Interception of Communication Act and “the apparent bias of the Honourable Madam Justice Lucky who issued five interception orders dated 14th May, 2019.”
At yesterday’s hearing the Chief Magistrate was informed that the High Court matter will again come up for hearing on November 4, and on that date Justice Kangaloo is expected to give further directions for a full hearing to take place.
Based on this, Ramlogan’s attorneys asked for the Magistrates’ Court matter to be recalled on a date later in November for status hearing.
A date in December was suggested by British King’s Counsel Edward Jenkins. However, the magistrate adjourned the proceedings to January 9.
If by that date his constitutional claim has been determined, then Earle-Caddle will proceed to set dates for the trial to take place.
Ramlogan is represented by Senior Counsel Pamela Elder and Russell Warner, while Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Tricia Hudlin-Cooper appears alongside Jenkins for the State.