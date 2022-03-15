Deopersad Ramoutar is the Acting Commissioner of Prisons.
Several sources in the Prison Service confirmed this with the Express yesterday, including the head of the Prison Officers’ Association Ceron Richards.
“The issue was thankfully resolved and Mr Ramoutar is the Acting Commissioner of Prisons. We are happy that the role has been filled, and we congratulate him on this new journey in his career. While we are disappointed that there were hiccups to get to this point, at this current stage the association is treating it as water under the bridge, as he was the natural person to succeed having seniority in the organisation. So we are putting those hiccups behind us, and are looking forward to working with him,” Richards explained.
However, while an exact date could not be given as to when Ramoutar took office, prison sources simply stated that it was “recent” after the issues raised relating to the appointment.
Delay in appointment
On February 23, the Prison Service issued a release indicating that Ramoutar would be replacing Dennis Pulchan who went on pre-retirement leave as of the end of that day.
However, within a few hours, a second release was issued and it was noted that this was not yet the case. While Ramoutar was acknowledged as “being the most senior officer at this time” it was emphasised that as of that publication he had not been appointed to the position.
The following day, the Ministry of National Security issued a release indicating that it had made a recommendation to the Public Service Commission (PSC) in respect of a person to act as Commissioner of Prisons.
“The ministry awaits the outcome of that process,” the release stated.
And while under the PSC regulations, the permanent secretary is allowed to put forward a recommendation when a vacancy arises, the Prison Service has traditionally operated by placing the most senior Division 1 officer at the helm—which at the time would have been Ramoutar.
Richards, speaking with the media that weekend, criticised the commission for its “neglect and culpability” for failing to carry out its obligations, noting that it would have been aware of Pulchan’s retirement in advance.
For that brief period, Richards said, the Prison Service operated without a substantive commissioner which was the first in its history.
Apart from a confirmed leader for the organisation, there were three vacancies for the existing positions of deputy commissioner and all six positions of assistant commissioner were also vacant, Richards said at the time.
It was also noted that Ramoutar had a case against the PSC challenging the assessment for the positions of senior superintendent.
However, it was emphasised that there was no direct evidence that this was linked as the reasoning behind the failure to immediately appoint Ramoutar in the role of Acting Commissioner.
On February 8, the High Court dismissed an application by the commission to set aside an injunction granted to Ramoutar who challenged the new interview process. The injunction was originally granted to Ramoutar in August 2021 when he was permitted to pursue a judicial review against the commission.
The injunction prevented the commission from doing interviews, which were scheduled to take place that month until Ramoutar’s claim is determined by the court. The matter is expected to go to trial this month.
Familiarity
An almost similar situation arose in September last year with the acting appointments of Gary Griffith and McDonald Jacob to the office of the Commissioner of Police.
About a month later, Justice Nadia Kangaloo ruled that the acting appointments of Jacob and Griffith by the previous Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) were illegal and unconstitutional, since they were not done in accordance with provisions set out in Section 123 of the Constitution.
Jacob had been confirmed by the Parliament in his substantive position of Deputy Commissioner of Police in April 2021.
In December, the House of Representatives went to a vote following several minutes of deliberation after the debate on the Government’s motion to “Approve the nomination of Mr McDonald Jacob to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police”.
It was the first time in its history that the House had debated a notification for an acting appointment in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
A total of 22 Government MPs voted for, and 14 United National Congress (UNC) MPs abstained.
There were no votes against.