Trinidad-based regional political analyst Derek Ramsamooj is threatening to go on a hunger strike to protest his detention by Suriname authorities investigating alleged suspected financial irregularities at the Surinamese Post Savings Bank (SPSB).
The Express reported last Friday that after almost two months in police custody in Suriname, Ramsamooj had been charged with embezzlement, money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation.
Ramsamooj, 59, who has worked for political parties in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Guyana, Grenada, St Lucia and St Kitts-Nevis, was told by Suriname police on October 6 that they wanted a statement or evidence to support an enquiry into operations at the SPSB.
His lawyer, Maureen Nibte, has confirmed that her client has indicated he will no longer be taking food.
Ramsamooj is diabetic and has requested the Public Prosecution Service through his lawyer to provide a diabetes specialist to monitor his health, but the authorities have not done so.
Ramsamooj was placed in the infirmary of Santo Boma penitentiary two weeks ago at the pleading of his wife and Trinidad and Tobago authorities.
His wife, Camille Pagee, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) last month that her husband had provided the same services in Suriname that he has provided to public and private clients around the Caribbean for more than 25 years, including on-the-ground data collection and analysis.
Nibte, who confirmed that she has received a statement from her client following her visit on Sunday, in which he indicated he will no longer take food, said she has notified the Public Prosecution Service, the honorary consul of Trinidad and Tobago and the ambassador of Great Britain.
Ramsamooj has British nationality in addition to Trinidadian.
The lawyer, who did not wish to go into details, said she is seriously concerned about the physical and mental condition of her client.