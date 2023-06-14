Rapist killer taxi driver loses appeal

The Court of Appeal on Monday dismissed Jules John Arjoon’s matter against the 27-year sentence imposed on him for manslaughter, rape, kidnapping and robbery.
Arjoon pretended to be a taxi driver when he committed the offences. They involved three women. He appealed his sentence, saying it was excessive.
Arjoon pleaded guilty in 2018 and the judge started with a sentence of 21 years in relation to the manslaughter, following the death of Mary Baldeo-Waheed.
The one-third discount for his guilty plea was applied, leaving 14 years. The 12 years and 11 months he had served in pre-trial custody was also deducted, resulting in him having to serve one year and one month with hard labour.
In relation to the second victim, following the one-third discount from the starting points, Arjoon was left with 16 years for the rape, eight years for the kidnapping and six years for the robbery.
For the third victim, he was sentenced to ten years for kidnapping and four years for robbery with aggravation after the guilty plea discount.
The sentences were to run consecutively for the separate offences against the women.
In total Arjoon had to serve 27 years and one month.
He appealed with his attorney, senior counsel Rajiv Persad, describing the sentences as unreasonable and excessive.
Three grounds were raised — that the judge erred in law when he set the starting point for the manslaughter and rape at a figure that was disproportionate; that he failed to take into account mitigating factors and that he imposed consecutive instead of concurrent sentences on Arjoon.
When there are multiple sentences of imprisonment, concurrent sentences are served at the same time while, in consecutive sentences, they are served one after the other.
Submissions had in the past been made by prosecutor Travers Sinanan.
He had submitted that both manslaughter and rape carry lifetime sentences and the judge started with a term of years. He had also said that the judge was correct in imposing consecutive sentences and that sentences were not harsh and oppressive.
Sinanan said the consecutive sentences reflected the overall criminality of the offences which he described as callous and heinous in nature.
He added that there were three incidents which happened within the space of a month, were unrelated although similar in nature, and the victims did not know one another. The appeal was heard before judges Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Gillian Lucky.
In a written judgment, they delved into each of the grounds. The judges found that the starting points of 21 years for the manslaughter and 24 years for the rape were fair, proportionate and reasonable.
It was stated that the starting point is a matter within the trial judge’s discretion and that discretion should only be overturned if the judge can be shown to have considered matters or omitted to consider factors.
In relation to the second ground, it was found that the trial judge had considered that he had no previous conviction before his arrest at the age of 22.
The appellant judges also found that his age at the time was without merit, that he had not shown any significant acts of remorse and had already been given a reduction for his guilty plea.
It however stated that his overall positive bio-social report and his prospect of successful rehabilitation into society should have been factored toward his mitigation.
It was said that it is only upon conviction that prisoners are given the opportunity to participate in most programmes provided by the prison.
“This is indeed unfortunate since typically, prisoners serve the majority of their sentence by the time sentence is imposed,” the judges noted. However, in their view, whether or not rehabilitation and the report had been considered toward mitigation, there would have been no impact on the overall sentence.
On the third ground, the Court of Appeal found that the offences were committed against different victims and that passing concurrent sentences would not only fail to recognise the harm against the victims but also result in the court failing to pass a sentence that was just and proportionate.
They did not find the consecutive sentence to be excessive or wrong in principle to be interfered with.
The State was represented by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.
The crimes
It was on April 28, 2005 that Arjoon picked up accountant Baldeo-Waheed. She asked to be dropped at Library Corner, San Fernando, and sat in the back seat.
Along the way, to prevent her from panicking as he diverted from the route, Arjoon told her he was going to pick up his daughter. As he drove, the woman spoke to Arjoon who did not respond. While along the M2 Ring Road, Baldeo-Waheed opened the door and jumped out the back seat of the moving Ford Laser.
People assisted Baldeo-Waheed while the car drove off. She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she later died from massive blunt force head trauma.
Arjoon was charged with manslaughter.
At the time Arjoon picked up Baldeo-Waheed, he had another woman in the car trunk. She entered the car at Harris Promenade, San Fernando. Arjoon took her to a gravel road where he robbed her of a bank card, $35 and her cellphone. Arjoon threatened to kill her if she gave him the wrong number for her bank card. He also showed her a woman’s wallet which contained pictures of children and told her that he had killed the owner of that purse.
Arjoon went to the gravel road where he ordered the woman out the trunk. He blamed her for causing another woman’s death as she had given him the wrong number for her card. He told her she had a choice of either performing fellatio or being raped. She told him that she just did not want to die.
He raped her twice and drove off without her.
On May 24, 2005 Arjoon picked up another woman in Marabella and took her to the M2 Ring Road where he robbed her of a $1,000 cell phone and her wallet. He also requested the PIN number for her bank card. She attempted to escape but Arjoon grabbed her and ordered her into the car truck. Arjoon had a knife and she kicked him.
He cut off her clothes. She escaped from the trunk and remembered being naked on the road.
She was assisted by a passer-by.
Two months later Arjoon was arrested at a house in Erin.
He apologised and said he had a bad childhood and needed help.
He told the police: “Better allyuh kill me and done.”
Arjoon was granted bail in one of the matters but never accessed it and remained in custody since his 2005 arrest.